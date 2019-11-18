Sunniva President, Board Director Resign Weeks After CFO Departure

Cannabis company Sunniva Inc. (CSE: SNN) (OTC: SNNVF) said Monday that President Kevin Wilkerson has resigned for personal reasons.

Wilkerson also resigned from his position as president and CEO of the company’s subsidiary Sun CA Holdings, Inc.

No replacement was announced.

Michael Barker, a director on the company's board of directors has also resigned.

The news comes two weeks after Sunniva announced the resignation of CFO Dave Lyle, who also resigned for personal reasons. The company's global controller David Weinmann was appointed as interim CFO.

Sunniva stock closed Friday’s session at 78 cents per share.