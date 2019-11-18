Market Overview

Sunniva President, Board Director Resign Weeks After CFO Departure
Nina Zdinjak , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 18, 2019 9:14am   Comments
Cannabis company Sunniva Inc.  (CSE: SNN) (OTC: SNNVF) said Monday that President Kevin Wilkerson has resigned for personal reasons.

Wilkerson also resigned from his position as president and CEO of the company’s subsidiary Sun CA Holdings, Inc.

No replacement was announced. 

Michael Barker, a director on the company's board of directors has also resigned.

The news comes two weeks after Sunniva announced the resignation of CFO Dave Lyle, who also resigned for personal reasons. The company's global controller David Weinmann was appointed as interim CFO.

Sunniva stock closed Friday’s session at 78 cents per share.

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

