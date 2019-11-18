CBD Across The Pond: Cannabidiol Use In Europe

As of October 2019, 16% of Europeans surveyed reported having used CBD or CBD products; most of those consumers first tried CBD within the previous six months.

Though current European CBD-use rates are relatively low, given the recency of many first-time users and the rapid increases in consumer awareness, the number of new consumers is expected to increase.

Growth of CBD popularity and products is fueled in part by generally positive public perceptions; nearly half of Europeans surveyed (46%) reported having a positive impression of CBD.

Confusion remains in the marketplace about the nature of CBD, and the differences between it and high-THC cannabis.

More than half of Europeans surveyed (53%) thought either that CBD consumption gets the user high (25%) or were unsure whether it did (28%), despite CBD's being non-psychoactive.

