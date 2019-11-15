Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From November 15, 2019
Eric TerBush , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 15, 2019 4:38pm   Comments
Share:
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From November 15, 2019

Gainers

  • Cresco Labs (OTC: CRLBF) shares increased by 2.17% to close at $5.65.
  • Fire & Flower Holdings (OTC: FFLWF) shares increased by 1.05% to close at $0.61.
  • GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: GWPH) shares increased by 2.26% to close at $108.41.
  • Harvest Health (OTC: HRVSF) shares rose 5.54%, to close at $2.80.
  • Innovative Industrial (NYSE: IIPR) shares gained 3.56%, closing at $85.49.
  • Akerna (NASDAQ: KERN) shares gained 56.3%, closing at $5.94.
  • Alcanna (OTC: LQSIF) shares rose 7.46%, to close at $3.60.
  • MediPharm Labs (OTC: MEDIF) shares increased by 2.32% to close at $3.09.
  • Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) shares gained 0.61%, closing at $19.93.
  • Therapix Biosciences (NASDAQ: TRPX) shares gained 9.8%, closing at $1.68.
  • Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ZYNE) shares increased by 4.42% to close at $6.38.

Losers

  • Aurora Cannabis (NYSE: ACB) shares fell 17.33% to close at $2.72 following earnings and an analyst downgrade.
  • Aphria (NYSE: APHA) shares tumbled by 3.85%, eventually closing at $4.24 following the unveiling of its new Board of Directors.
  • Columbia Care (OTC: CCHWF) shares fell 4.13% to close at $2.61.
  • Canopy Growth (NYSE: CGC) shares dropped by 3.22%, to close at $15.33.
  • Cronos Group (NASDAQ: CRON) shares dropped by 7.92%, to close at $6.28.
  • CannTrust Holdings (NYSE: CTST) shares fell 1.91% to close at $0.87.
  • Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ: GNLN) shares fell 1.18% to close at $3.36.
  • HEXO (NYSE: HEXO) shares tumbled by 5.82%, eventually closing at $1.78.
  • KushCo Holdings (OTC: KSHB) shares dropped by 3.73%, to close at $1.55.
  • MedMen Enterprises (OTC: MMNFF) shares fell 3.43% to close at $0.98.
  • OrganiGram Holdings (NASDAQ: OGI) shares tumbled by 7.29%, eventually closing at $2.29.
  • Planet 13 Holdings (OTC: PLNHF) share price did not change, opening and closing at $1.51.
  • Pyxus International (NYSE: PYX) shares tumbled by 1.03%, eventually closing at $8.67.
  • Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) shares tumbled by 3.99%, eventually closing at $3.13.
  • Supreme Cannabis Co (OTC: SPRWF) shares tumbled by 8.63%, eventually closing at $0.53.
  • Valens Groworks (OTC: VGWCF) shares tumbled by 3.37%, eventually closing at $2.28.
  • cbdMD (AMEX: YCBD) shares dropped by 5.36%, to close at $3.18.

Related Links:

Avicanna Trades Down On Q3 Results

Halo Labs' Q3 Revenue Jumps 99% Year-Over-Year

CannAmerica Appoints Diana Anglin As COO, Prepares To Launch Products In Massachusetts

Posted-In: Cannabis Earnings News After-Hours Center Markets

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ACB + APHA)

Analysts Disappointed With Aurora's Q1, But Some Have Faith In Future Catalysts
Aphria Announces New Board Of Directors, Executive Appointments
41 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
Benzinga Pro's Top 5 Stocks To Watch For Fri., Nov. 15, 2019: JCP, JD, TLRY, FCX, AMAT
30 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Cannabis Movers

ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$16.74
-0.46
- 2.67%
Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$6.77
-0.1608
- 2.32%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$311.81
2.27
+ 0.73%
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$12.05
0.0443
+ 0.37%
Acreage Holdings Inc Ordinary Shares (Sub Voting) (ACRZF)
$17.50
+ 0%
see all 211 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!
Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
February 24, 2020 - February 25, 2020
Miami, FL
CBD Expo Tour East
November 14, 2019 - November 15, 2019
ORLANDO, FL
Ohio CBD Expo
November 16, 2019 - November 17, 2019
COLUMBUS, OH
The Cannabis Consumer & Business Expo
November 22, 2019 - November 24, 2019
TORONTO, ON
Cannabis & Hemp Expo
November 23, 2019 - November 24, 2019
OTTAWA, ON
see all

Halo Labs' Q3 Revenue Jumps 99% Year-Over-Year

Halo Labs Inc. (OTC: AGEEF) posted third-quarter revenue of $7.2 million Thursday, up 99% year-over-year.  The company’s gross profit and ... read more

HUB International's Cannabis Insurance And Risk Services Vertical Gets New Chief Sales Officer

Global insurance brokerage HUB International this week named Jay Virdi as its chief sales officer for its cannabis insurance and risk services division in ... read more

Cannabis Ads Finally Hitting BuzzFeed, Thrillist And USA Today

Vana, a compliant marketing platform for cannabis and CBD businesses, earlier this week announced a partnership with mainstream publishers such as BuzzFeed, ... read more
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

CarrierDirect: Effective Trucking Technology Is More Than A Checklist Item

Canopy Growth Analysts Lower Price Targets After Q2 Report