Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From November 15, 2019
Gainers
- Cresco Labs (OTC: CRLBF) shares increased by 2.17% to close at $5.65.
- Fire & Flower Holdings (OTC: FFLWF) shares increased by 1.05% to close at $0.61.
- GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: GWPH) shares increased by 2.26% to close at $108.41.
- Harvest Health (OTC: HRVSF) shares rose 5.54%, to close at $2.80.
- Innovative Industrial (NYSE: IIPR) shares gained 3.56%, closing at $85.49.
- Akerna (NASDAQ: KERN) shares gained 56.3%, closing at $5.94.
- Alcanna (OTC: LQSIF) shares rose 7.46%, to close at $3.60.
- MediPharm Labs (OTC: MEDIF) shares increased by 2.32% to close at $3.09.
- Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) shares gained 0.61%, closing at $19.93.
- Therapix Biosciences (NASDAQ: TRPX) shares gained 9.8%, closing at $1.68.
- Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ZYNE) shares increased by 4.42% to close at $6.38.
Losers
- Aurora Cannabis (NYSE: ACB) shares fell 17.33% to close at $2.72 following earnings and an analyst downgrade.
- Aphria (NYSE: APHA) shares tumbled by 3.85%, eventually closing at $4.24 following the unveiling of its new Board of Directors.
- Columbia Care (OTC: CCHWF) shares fell 4.13% to close at $2.61.
- Canopy Growth (NYSE: CGC) shares dropped by 3.22%, to close at $15.33.
- Cronos Group (NASDAQ: CRON) shares dropped by 7.92%, to close at $6.28.
- CannTrust Holdings (NYSE: CTST) shares fell 1.91% to close at $0.87.
- Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ: GNLN) shares fell 1.18% to close at $3.36.
- HEXO (NYSE: HEXO) shares tumbled by 5.82%, eventually closing at $1.78.
- KushCo Holdings (OTC: KSHB) shares dropped by 3.73%, to close at $1.55.
- MedMen Enterprises (OTC: MMNFF) shares fell 3.43% to close at $0.98.
- OrganiGram Holdings (NASDAQ: OGI) shares tumbled by 7.29%, eventually closing at $2.29.
- Planet 13 Holdings (OTC: PLNHF) share price did not change, opening and closing at $1.51.
- Pyxus International (NYSE: PYX) shares tumbled by 1.03%, eventually closing at $8.67.
- Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) shares tumbled by 3.99%, eventually closing at $3.13.
- Supreme Cannabis Co (OTC: SPRWF) shares tumbled by 8.63%, eventually closing at $0.53.
- Valens Groworks (OTC: VGWCF) shares tumbled by 3.37%, eventually closing at $2.28.
- cbdMD (AMEX: YCBD) shares dropped by 5.36%, to close at $3.18.
