Vireo Health Gets New CFO

Vireo Health (OTC: VREOF) announced this week that Shaun Nugent will be joining as chief financial officer starting in December.

As CFO, Nugent will work closely with CEO Kyle Kingsley and newly-hired Executive Chairman Bruce Linton to optimize profitable growth, capital markets, and operating efficiencies.

Nugent previously served as the CEO or CFO of several private and public companies, including Life Time Fitness, AllOver Media, Champps Entertainment and Sun Country Airlines.

“I am excited for the challenge of working in an industry with such quickly changing regulations, limited access to financial services, and constrained access to capital," Nugent said when asked about joining the cannabis industry.

"I’ve spent my entire career working with more traditional consumer-facing brands in hyper-growth environments and I enjoy the complexity of building businesses that create consumer passion and value. Vireo is uniquely positioned in the space with its IP portfolio and team of skilled professionals. This it made it an ideal choice for me making the jump to a nascent industry. I am very excited to bring my experience and leadership to Vireo to assist the team in building customer relevance and value.”

Photo by Javier Hasse.