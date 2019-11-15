Michigan Marijuana Regulatory Agency's Latest Weekly Licensing Report

In November 2018, Michigan voters legalized recreational cannabis, creating the Michigan Regulation and Taxation of Marihuana Act.

The Michigan Marijuana Regulatory Agency announced this week the legal sale of marijuana in Michigan could begin as soon Dec. 1.

The agency released its weekly licensing report for the period of Nov. 4-8. Here are the results:

Prequalifications Approved

Cherry Bud Farms, LLC, Grower Class A

Cross Country Enterprises IV, LLC, Grower Class A

Greenhouse Farms Pontiac, LLC, Provisioning Center

Michigan Medical Marihuana, LLC, Grower Class A

Peninsula Agriculture, LLC, Grower Class C

Huron Botanical Extractions, LLC, Processor

JSR Organic Farms, LLC, Grower Class C

BCC Agriculture, LLC, Grower Class C, Processor

Get Your Greens, LLC, Provisioning Center

BTD Holdings, LLC, Grower Class A

SM23 Investments, LLC, Provisioning Center

Green Harvest Farms, LLC, Grower Class A

Rimodec Holdings, Inc., Grower Class A

Superior Labs I, LLC, Processor

Eddie Hermez, Provisioning Center

NH Ventures, LLC, Provisioning Center

ALP Cultivation, LLC, Grower Class C

Prequalifications Denied

Nuleaf Discoveries, Inc, Grower Class C

Olive Biosciences, Inc, Safety Compliance Facility

Licensure Approved

MM Agriculture, LLC, Grower Class A

TruGro, LLC, Grower Class C

3843 Euclid, LLC, Processor

Highwire Farms, LLC, Provisioning Center

Licensure Denied

SubTerra, LLC, Grower Class C

SubTerra, LLC, Processor

Changes Approved

Meds Cafe, LLC

Great Lakes Natural

Renewals Approved