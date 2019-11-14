Market Overview

Grassroots Cannabis CEO Joins Fyllo's Board
Javier Hasse , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 14, 2019 4:53pm   Comments
Fyllo, a marketing technology company in cannabis, announced that the CEO of Grassroots Cannabis, Mitchell Kahn, will be joining the company's board of directors. His role at Fyllo will be to broaden the company’s diverse expertise as it satisfies the need for advanced cannabis and CDD marketing analytics.

“As our industry has grown, it has become evident that online publishers, as well cannabis brands themselves, need to become savvier and more knowledgeable about how to address market needs,” Kahn said. “There is a huge need to modernize. Solutions like Fyllo’s are what we need to get us to media compliance at the levels brands and publishers require.”

See Also: Cannabis Ads Finally Hitting BuzzFeed, Thrillist And USA Today

Kahn co-founded Grassroots Cannabis in 2014 after Illinois passed its medical cannabis program. He launched the company to grow, process, and sell cannabis through a vertically integrated business model. Now with more than 61 licenses and over 800 employees, Grassroots Cannabis is the largest private multi-state operator in the United States, operating in 11 states.

Kahn is the fifth notable board of director to join Fyllo, following: CPG executive Clive Sirkin, finance executive Jason Klarreich, Chairman of HG2 Capital Corporation Lorne Gertner and Katie Ford who is the Head of Global Brands at Twitter.

Posted-In: Fyllo Grassroots Cannabis Mitchell Kahn

