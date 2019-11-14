Sundial Growers Posts $25.3M In Q3 Net Revenue
By J Rodrigo Safdiye.
Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) posted net revenue of CA$33.5 million ($25.3 million) in the third quarter, the cananbis company said Wednesday.
Sundial's harvest has grown from 1,896 kilograms in the first quarter to 11,700 kg in the third, according to the Calgary, Canada-based company.
The average selling price per gram for Sundial's branded cannabis products was CA$6.34 in the third quarter.
The company's net loss amounted to CA$97.5 million. The consolidated adjusted EBITDA loss was CA$7.9 million.
"The increasing scale of our Canadian and new U.K. operations enabled us to significantly grow production and sales this quarter," CEO Torsten Kuenzlen said in a statement.
"We step-changed production quantities while improving quality and growing a much larger variety of desirable premium cannabis strains. At the same time, we advanced operationally for effectiveness and efficiency and carefully managed our inventory levels. Production expansion went hand-in-hand with geographic expansion, as we increased coverage to additional Provincial boards and stores across Canada."
The stock was down 8.45% at $3.30 at the time of publication Thursday.
Related Links:
Female-Focused Cannabis Wellness Co. Kikoko Raises $8M In Series A Funding
Canopy Growth Analysts Parse Q2 Print As Investors Retreat
Photo courtesy of Sundial Growers.
Posted-In: Cannabis Earnings News Markets
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.