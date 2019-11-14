Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Michigan To Allow Some Marijuana Transfers, Sales Expected December 1
MITECHNEWS  
November 14, 2019 8:45am   Comments
Share:
Michigan To Allow Some Marijuana Transfers, Sales Expected December 1

Certain businesses will be permitted to transfer marijuana products on the medical side to the recreational side, the state said Wednesday, meaning limited recreational sales are likely to happen in a little over two weeks.

Without allowing the transfer of some product, recreational sales would not have occurred until March or April of 2020. Recreational sales are limited to adults 21 and older.

In a bulletin to license holders on Wednesday, the Marijuana Regulatory Agency said those holding equivalent licenses – with common ownership – on the medical and recreational side can transfer from medical to recreational.

This will apply to growers, processors and provisioning centers and retailers. They will have to have a license on both the medical and recreational side to transfer product.

Provisioning centers transferring to retailers on the recreational side can transfer up to 50 percent of each product type, though it must have been in inventory for at least 30 days.

Growers may transfer up to 50 percent of their harvest batch and processors may transfer up to 50 percent of their finished product. All product being transferred must pass testing requirements.

While marijuana flower is in high demand, non-flower products like edibles “are currently in abundance,” said David Harns, spokesperson for the Marijuana Regulatory Agency.

“This approach will allow for a transition to the adult use market as we estimate that there will be around a dozen or so licensees who would be eligible on December 1,” Harns said. “Similar to the medical market, we expect it be a slow build out as the production of plants and products increases. This will create an environment where businesses can supply the market as quickly as possible.”

Harns said the agency watched how the medical supply was looking and asked how it could best allow access to the recreational market. He said keeping the transfer limited to 50 percent of product will keep production and sales moving on the medical side as well.

“There is definitely demand in both the medical and adult-use markets and we want to provide a mechanism for businesses to provide products where the demand exists,” he said. “This will limit the appeal of illicit-market marijuana.”

This story was published by Gongwer News Service.

Image Sourced from Pixabay

Posted-In: Cannabis Government News Regulations Commodities Retail Sales Markets General

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Cannabis Movers

AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$12.42
-0.05
- 0.4%
Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$7.36
+ 0%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$18.02
+ 0%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$309.15
+ 0%
Acreage Holdings Inc Ordinary Shares (Sub Voting) (ACRZF)
$17.50
+ 0%
see all 211 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!
Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
February 24, 2020 - February 25, 2020
Miami, FL
Ark-La-Tex Cannabis Business Expo
November 13, 2019 - November 14, 2019
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Canna-Pharma 2019
November 13, 2019 - November 14, 2019
La Jolla, CA
Canna-Pharma 2019
November 13, 2019 - November 14, 2019
LA JOLLA, CA
The Florida Cannabis Expo
November 13, 2019 - November 14, 2019
MIAMI, FL
see all

Meet Her Highness, The New Female-Forward Cannabis Brand

Launching Wednesday with a curated collection of cannabis essentials that cater to women from head to toe, Her Highness offers a dynamic range of ... read more

Exclusive: Leafly Launches Cannabis Lab Testing Certification Program

Cannabis information company Leafly on Tuesday will announce its Leafly Certified Labs Program, Benzinga has learned exclusively. The program aims ... read more

A New Blockchain-Powered Online Research Community For Cannabis Pays You To Contribute

Measure Protocol, a blockchain-powered marketplace for person-based data, has teamed up with Broccoli to build an online research community for cannabis ... read more
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Benzinga Pro's Top 5 Stocks To Watch For Thurs., Nov. 14, 2019: NVDA, SINA, DDS, TROV, AMRN