Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Economist Anderson Wins National Award For Paper On Cannabis Sales In Partially Criminalized Market
MITECHNEWS  
November 14, 2019 8:42am   Comments
Share:
Economist Anderson Wins National Award For Paper On Cannabis Sales In Partially Criminalized Market

Patrick L. Anderson, principal and CEO of Anderson Economic Group, presented Oct. 7 his national award-winning paper, “Blue Smoke and Seers: Measuring Latent Demand for Cannabis Products in a Partially Criminalized Market,” at the annual meeting of the National Association for Business Economics in Denver, Colorado.

“Blue Smoke” describes the methodology and challenges faced by Anderson and the analysts at Anderson Economic Group as they’ve benchmarked the level of demand for cannabis products in the United States since 2015.

Even as legal status changes in some states, ongoing underground economies, unobserved demand, and other factors continue to present challenges in providing reliable statistics. Anderson Economic Group’s work sought to overcome these challenges and fill the gaps in knowledge that surround the market trends for this consumer product.

Anderson said he was proud to accept the prestigious NABE Contributed Paper Award for AEG’s work in this area. This national honor is given to the second-place winner in the Mennis Award contest, and includes publication in the journal Business Economics. Anderson has previously won the Mennis Award three times, most recently in 2018.

The Edmund A. Mennis Award and NABE Contributed Paper Award were instituted in 1999 in honor of retiring Business Economics Editor Ed Mennis. The winning papers are selected by a panel of judges appointed by the editor of Business Economics.

More information at https://www.andersoneconomicgroup.com/

Image Sourced from Pixabay

Posted-In: cannabis industry legalized marjuana MITECHNEWS.COMCannabis Government Markets General

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Cannabis Movers

AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$12.42
-0.05
- 0.4%
Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$7.36
+ 0%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$18.02
+ 0%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$309.15
+ 0%
Acreage Holdings Inc Ordinary Shares (Sub Voting) (ACRZF)
$17.50
+ 0%
see all 211 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!
Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
February 24, 2020 - February 25, 2020
Miami, FL
Ark-La-Tex Cannabis Business Expo
November 13, 2019 - November 14, 2019
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Canna-Pharma 2019
November 13, 2019 - November 14, 2019
La Jolla, CA
Canna-Pharma 2019
November 13, 2019 - November 14, 2019
LA JOLLA, CA
The Florida Cannabis Expo
November 13, 2019 - November 14, 2019
MIAMI, FL
see all

Meet Her Highness, The New Female-Forward Cannabis Brand

Launching Wednesday with a curated collection of cannabis essentials that cater to women from head to toe, Her Highness offers a dynamic range of ... read more

Exclusive: Leafly Launches Cannabis Lab Testing Certification Program

Cannabis information company Leafly on Tuesday will announce its Leafly Certified Labs Program, Benzinga has learned exclusively. The program aims ... read more

A New Blockchain-Powered Online Research Community For Cannabis Pays You To Contribute

Measure Protocol, a blockchain-powered marketplace for person-based data, has teamed up with Broccoli to build an online research community for cannabis ... read more
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Canopy Growth Falls On Q2 Results, CEO Says Cannabis Sector Challenges A 'Short-Term Headwind'