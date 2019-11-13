Market Overview

Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From November 13, 2019
Eric TerBush , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 13, 2019 4:20pm   Comments
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From November 13, 2019

Gainers

Losers

  • Aurora Cannabis (NYSE: ACB) shares fell 0.56% to close at $3.55.
  • Aphria (NYSE: APHA) shares dropped by 6.11%, to close at $4.46.
  • Canopy Growth (NYSE: CGC) shares dropped by 3.9%, to close at $18.50.
  • Cresco Labs (OTC: CRLBF) shares tumbled by 6.19%, eventually closing at $5.98.
  • Cronos Group (NASDAQ: CRON) shares tumbled by 7.15%, eventually closing at $7.27.
  • CannTrust Holdings (NYSE: CTST) shares fell 0.62% to close at $0.97.
  • Fire & Flower Holdings (OTC: FFLWF) shares dropped by 5.91%, to close at $0.64.
  • HEXO (NYSE: HEXO) shares fell 6.6% to close at $1.98.
  • Harvest Health (OTC: HRVSF) shares tumbled by 2.86%, eventually closing at $2.72.
  • Akerna (NASDAQ: KERN) shares fell 7.69% to close at $3.60.
  • KushCo Holdings (OTC: KSHB) shares tumbled by 5.82%, eventually closing at $1.62.
  • MediPharm Labs (OTC: MEDIF) shares tumbled by 1.52%, eventually closing at $3.28.
  • MedMen Enterprises (OTC: MMNFF) shares dropped by 3.3%, to close at $1.02.
  • OrganiGram Holdings (NASDAQ: OGI) shares fell 8.06% to close at $2.51.
  • Planet 13 Holdings (OTC: PLNHF) shares fell 2.09% to close at $1.62.
  • Pyxus International (NYSE: PYX) shares tumbled by 9.17%, eventually closing at $9.21.
  • Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) shares dropped by 5.25%, to close at $3.61.
  • Supreme Cannabis Co (OTC: SPRWF) shares dropped by 10.17%, to close at $0.59.
  • Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) shares fell 2.97% to close at $20.93.
  • cbdMD (AMEX: YCBD) shares fell 1.84% to close at $3.74.
  • Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ZYNE) shares tumbled by 1.84%, eventually closing at $6.41.

Meet Her Highness, The New Female-Forward Cannabis Brand

Charlotte's Web Trades Down After Reporting $1.3M Q3 Net Loss, Increases In E-Commerce, Retail Sales

Posted-In: Cannabis Earnings News After-Hours Center Markets Movers Trading Ideas

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

