Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From November 13, 2019
Gainers
- Columbia Care (OTC: CCHWF) shares gained 0.58%, closing at $2.93.
- Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ: GNLN) shares rose 1.2%, to close at $3.36.
- GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: GWPH) shares gained 1.49%, closing at $111.03 after announcing its recommendation for NHS to cover prescriptions.
- Innovative Industrial (NYSE: IIPR) shares rose 2.4%, to close at $81.95 amid the closure of its sale-leaseback transaction with Green Thumb Industries.
- Therapix Biosciences (NASDAQ: TRPX) shares gained 19.44%, closing at $1.72.
- Valens Groworks (OTC: VGWCF) shares rose 4.07%, to close at $2.41.
Losers
- Aurora Cannabis (NYSE: ACB) shares fell 0.56% to close at $3.55.
- Aphria (NYSE: APHA) shares dropped by 6.11%, to close at $4.46.
- Canopy Growth (NYSE: CGC) shares dropped by 3.9%, to close at $18.50.
- Cresco Labs (OTC: CRLBF) shares tumbled by 6.19%, eventually closing at $5.98.
- Cronos Group (NASDAQ: CRON) shares tumbled by 7.15%, eventually closing at $7.27.
- CannTrust Holdings (NYSE: CTST) shares fell 0.62% to close at $0.97.
- Fire & Flower Holdings (OTC: FFLWF) shares dropped by 5.91%, to close at $0.64.
- HEXO (NYSE: HEXO) shares fell 6.6% to close at $1.98.
- Harvest Health (OTC: HRVSF) shares tumbled by 2.86%, eventually closing at $2.72.
- Akerna (NASDAQ: KERN) shares fell 7.69% to close at $3.60.
- KushCo Holdings (OTC: KSHB) shares tumbled by 5.82%, eventually closing at $1.62.
- MediPharm Labs (OTC: MEDIF) shares tumbled by 1.52%, eventually closing at $3.28.
- MedMen Enterprises (OTC: MMNFF) shares dropped by 3.3%, to close at $1.02.
- OrganiGram Holdings (NASDAQ: OGI) shares fell 8.06% to close at $2.51.
- Planet 13 Holdings (OTC: PLNHF) shares fell 2.09% to close at $1.62.
- Pyxus International (NYSE: PYX) shares tumbled by 9.17%, eventually closing at $9.21.
- Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) shares dropped by 5.25%, to close at $3.61.
- Supreme Cannabis Co (OTC: SPRWF) shares dropped by 10.17%, to close at $0.59.
- Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) shares fell 2.97% to close at $20.93.
- cbdMD (AMEX: YCBD) shares fell 1.84% to close at $3.74.
- Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ZYNE) shares tumbled by 1.84%, eventually closing at $6.41.
