Zefyr's Intelligence Platform Reduces Cannabis Market Information Asymmetries

David Skul and Jason Giles, executives at emerging market intelligence platform Zefyr, recently spoke with Benzinga regarding the firm’s prospects.

Founded in 2017, the Colorado-based cannabis-focused data company was recently acquired by New Frontier Data, an information solution for the cannabis industry. Zefyr will remain a separate entity, while leveraging New Frontier’s Data infrastructure in scaling it’s products and services.

What’s New?

Zefyr intakes data from public and private sources -- licensing, advertising, stock information -- and normalizes it, before leveraging artificial intelligence analysis solutions in addressing some of the following business concerns: buying preferences, frequency of use and dispensary location, among others.

According to the executives, the market for cannabis information is in an efficiency phase, in which information is becoming more valuable.

The firm leverages an Amazon Web Services back-end in the scaling of an artificial intelligence, auto content generation tool that places data into a repository and creates connection points that answer relevant business concerns.

What’s Next?

With Zefyr, New Frontier Data will expand the depth and breadth of its data services, helping better answer relevant cannabis business questions.

Zefyr’s tech solution -- Dazh -- will contribute to New Frontier Data’s online platform Equio, in addition to layering and correlating unrelated data sets to accurately predict cannabis consumer behavior.

"Zefyr has developed cutting edge A.I. technology and proprietary algorithms applicable beyond the cannabis space, to this new consumer segment, helping cannabis enterprises discover their best targets across the fast-growing cannabis consumer base," Skul said.

"Zefyr’s focus on simplifying big data complements New Frontier Data’s capabilities and together we can now help businesses develop new products, or re-target existing ones to maximize adoption and purchasing by the cannabis consumer in the U.S., and soon internationally."