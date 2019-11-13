Market Overview

Neil Young Says US Citizenship Application Held Up By Cannabis Use
Nina Zdinjak , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 13, 2019 3:38pm   Comments
Neil Young Says US Citizenship Application Held Up By Cannabis Use

At the age of 74, Neil Young is finding that he might not be ready for the country after all.

The legendary Canadian singer-songwriter said in a Nov. 8 letter to fans that his application for American citizenship is in jeopardy due to his cannabis consumption. 

"When I recently applied for American citizenship, I passed the test. It was a conversation where I was asked many questions. I answered them truthfully and passed," Young said in the statement posted on his website. 

"Recently however, I have been told that I must do another test, due to my use of marijuana and how some people who smoke it have exhibited a problem."

The complications are due to a policy alert issued by U.S. Citizenship and Immigration services in April which states that any applicant who "is involved in certain marijuana related activites" could lack “good moral character” if they violated federal law, even if the activity is not illegal under state or foreign laws. 

“I sincerely hope I have exhibited good moral character and will be able to vote my conscience on Donald J. Trump and his fellow American candidates, (as yet un-named),” Young said. "I will keep you posted, but I don't think I will be able to remain parked here during the proceedings."

Photo by Per Ole Hagen via Wikimedia

