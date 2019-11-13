FDA Approves Study On Effectiveness Of Marijuana-Based Medicine At Yale

Yale School of Medicine and medical marijuana provider CT Pharma has obtained approval from the Food and Drug Administration to conduct a human study on the effectiveness of marijuana-based medicine.

The lead researcher behind the clinical trial is Dr. Rajita Sinha.

“How does it work, who does it work for, and what doses do you need?” are the questions researchers hope to answer, she said during a news conference about the trial, according to The CT Mirror.

“Which symptoms can be alleviated, and is there a need for refinement? There are so many questions.”

The trial is said to be the first of its kind with human subjects, according to CT Pharma.

The study will utilize a double-blind, placebo-controlled method, which means that one group will receive real marijuana-based medicine and the other will be given a placebo.

CT Pharma board chair Michael Fedele said the study aims to produce the first FDA-approved marijuana-based medicine manufactured in the U.S., according to the CT Mirror.

“Right now, a company in England has the only FDA-approved, plant-based medical marijuana product in our market,” he said. “That really shouldn’t be the case with respect to American companies.”