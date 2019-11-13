Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Innovative Industrial Properties Signs Long-Term Lease With Green Thumb Industries
Nina Zdinjak , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 13, 2019 2:19pm   Comments
Share:
Innovative Industrial Properties Signs Long-Term Lease With Green Thumb Industries

The cannabis REIT Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE: IIPR) said Tuesday it has closed on a sale-leaseback transaction with Green Thumb Industries Inc. (CSE: GTII) (OTC: GTBIF) for its Pennsylvania facility.

Innovative Industrial Properties will buy the Danville facility for $20.3 million less transaction expenses. 

The REIT will reimuburse Green Thumb in the amount of up to $19.3 million for certain enhancements of the property to be made by GTI for the purpose of increasing production capacity.

With full reimbursement, the company’s total investment in the property will reach $39.6 million, according to Tuesday's announcement. 

“GTI has distinguished itself as one of the preeminent cannabis operators in the United States, and we are thrilled to be a trusted real estate partner for their continued expansion in Pennsylvania to meet the tremendous patient demand there,” Innovative Industrial Properties CEO Paul Smithers said in a statement.

“With GTI’s breadth and depth of cannabis product offerings and dedication to patient experience and right to well-being, we believe GTI will continue to make a tremendous and growing impact on thousands of patient lives.”

Pennsylvania is a key market for GTI, chieg strategy officer Jennifer Dooley told Benzinga. 

"This long-term partnership with IIP offers an effective capital solution for our strategic growth and capacity expansion initiatives in the state."

Innovative Industrial Properties shares were trading 0.4% higher at $80.35 at the time of publication, while GTI shares were up 2.56% at $8.64. 

Related Links:

Cannabis REIT Innovative Industrial Properties Rallies On Q3 Results

Green Thumb Industries Embroiled In Union Dispute At Illinois Facility

Posted-In: Cannabis News REIT Markets Real Estate Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (IIPR + GTBIF)

Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From November 12, 2019
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From November 11, 2019
The Week In Cannabis: Drake And Tony Hawk Get In The Weeds, Linton Joins Vireo, And A Myriad Of Earnings
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From November 8, 2019
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From November 7, 2019
Cannabis REIT Innovative Industrial Properties Rallies On Q3 Results
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Cannabis Movers

Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$7.43
-0.2284
- 2.98%
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$12.54
-0.3225
- 2.51%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$18.18
-0.38
- 2.05%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$309.36
0.4
+ 0.13%
Acreage Holdings Inc Ordinary Shares (Sub Voting) (ACRZF)
$17.50
+ 0%
see all 211 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!
Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
February 24, 2020 - February 25, 2020
Miami, FL
Ark-La-Tex Cannabis Business Expo
November 13, 2019 - November 14, 2019
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Canna-Pharma 2019
November 13, 2019 - November 14, 2019
La Jolla, CA
Canna-Pharma 2019
November 13, 2019 - November 14, 2019
LA JOLLA, CA
The Florida Cannabis Expo
November 13, 2019 - November 14, 2019
MIAMI, FL
see all

Meet Her Highness, The New Female-Forward Cannabis Brand

Launching Wednesday with a curated collection of cannabis essentials that cater to women from head to toe, Her Highness offers a dynamic range of ... read more

Exclusive: Leafly Launches Cannabis Lab Testing Certification Program

Cannabis information company Leafly on Tuesday will announce its Leafly Certified Labs Program, Benzinga has learned exclusively. The program aims ... read more

A New Blockchain-Powered Online Research Community For Cannabis Pays You To Contribute

Measure Protocol, a blockchain-powered marketplace for person-based data, has teamed up with Broccoli to build an online research community for cannabis ... read more
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

PreMarket Prep Recap: What's That Red On My Screen?