A New Blockchain-Powered Online Research Community For Cannabis Pays You To Contribute

Measure Protocol, a blockchain-powered marketplace for person-based data, has teamed up with Broccoli to build an online research community for cannabis consumers and enthusiasts.

The new community will seek to provide a forum for cannabis consumers to share their opinions and insights inside a blockchain enabled ecosystem, which provides intrinsic digital privacy, transparency, inclusivity and credibility. Users can download an iOS app and begin participating in surveys, studies and trials, all while earning fair compensation.

The goal of the new community is to help gather insights to assist stakeholders in the cannabis space in navigating consumer needs and crafting a common language surrounding cannabis.

"Consumers care about their privacy, want transparency into processes, and they understand that their data is valuable, and these premises are especially true among cannabis users," said Paul Neto, CMO of Measure Protocol. "That's why a blockchain-powered community for them to share their opinions and feedback is perfect - it intrinsically provides those things. The cannabis industry is growing quickly and needs to understand its audience more deeply, and the insights gathered through the new Broccoli community will help to fulfill this need."

Image courtesy of Measure Protocol.