Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From November 12, 2019
Eric TerBush , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 12, 2019 4:53pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Harvest Health (OTC: HRVSF) shares gained 0.47%, closing at $2.80.
  • Planet 13 Holdings (OTC: PLNHF) shares increased by 5.49% to close at $1.65.
  • Pyxus International (NYSE: PYX) shares increased by 1.1% to close at $10.14.
  • Supreme Cannabis Co (OTC: SPRWF) shares rose 1.54%, to close at $0.66.
  • cbdMD (AMEX: YCBD) shares increased by 0.79% to close at $3.81.

Losers

  • Aurora Cannabis (NYSE: ACB) shares fell 1.38% to close at $3.57.
  • Aphria (NYSE: APHA) shares fell 4.43% to close at $4.75.
  • Columbia Care (OTC: CCHWF) shares dropped by 1.02%, to close at $2.91.
  • Canopy Growth (NYSE: CGC) shares dropped by 5.17%, to close at $19.25.
  • Cresco Labs (OTC: CRLBF) shares tumbled by 0.66%, eventually closing at $6.38.
  • Cronos Group (NASDAQ: CRON) shares dropped by 3.09%, to close at $7.83.
  • CannTrust Holdings (NYSE: CTST) shares fell 5.77% to close at $0.98.
  • Fire & Flower Holdings (OTC: FFLWF) shares fell 6.18% to close at $0.68.
  • Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ: GNLN) shares fell 6.48% to close at $3.32.
  • GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: GWPH) shares fell 3.38% to close at $109.40.
  • HEXO (NYSE: HEXO) shares fell 0.0% to close at $2.12.
  • Innovative Industrial (NYSE: IIPR) shares tumbled by 1.97%, eventually closing at $80.03.
  • Akerna (NASDAQ: KERN) shares dropped by 5.8%, to close at $3.90.
  • KushCo Holdings (OTC: KSHB) shares fell 3.37% to close at $1.72.
  • MediPharm Labs (OTC: MEDIF) shares fell 12.91% to close at $3.33.
  • MedMen Enterprises (OTC: MMNFF) shares tumbled by 3.76%, eventually closing at $1.05.
  • OrganiGram Holdings (NASDAQ: OGI) shares tumbled by 19.47%, eventually closing at $2.73.
  • Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) shares dropped by 1.8%, to close at $3.81.
  • Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) shares dropped by 1.6%, to close at $21.57.
  • Therapix Biosciences (NASDAQ: TRPX) shares fell 9.43% to close at $1.44.
  • Valens Groworks (OTC: VGWCF) shares tumbled by 11.97%, eventually closing at $2.32.
  • Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ZYNE) shares fell 4.11% to close at $6.53.

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

