UK Recommends NHS Reimburse GW Pharma's CBD-Based Epilepsy Drug
Benzinga Cannabis  
November 12, 2019 6:37pm   Comments
By J Rodrigo Safdiye.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- ADR (NASDAQ: GWPH) announced Sunday that two of its medicines have been recommended by the U.K.’s National Institute for Health and Care Excellence to receive routine reimbursement from the National Health Service. 

What Happened

Epidiolex, known as Epidyolex in Europe, and Sativex were approved by the NHS for the treatment of epilepsy and multiple sclerosis, respectively.

Doctors will be able to prescribe Epidyolex, an oral CBD solution, for children with two types of severe epilepsy, Lennox Gastaut syndrome and Dravet syndrome.

Sativex is a mouth spray containing a mixture of THC and CBD. 

Why It’s Important

"This is a momentous occasion for U.K. patients and families who have waited for so many years for rigorously tested, evidenced and regulatory approved cannabis-based medicines to be reimbursed by the NHS," Chris Tovey, GW’s chief operating officer, said in a statement. 

“This is proof that cannabis-based medicines can successfully go through extensive randomized placebo-controlled trials and a rigorous NICE evaluation process to reach patients. I am hugely proud of the entire GW team for achieving this milestone in the country where the company was founded and where both of these medicines were developed and are manufactured.”

GW Pharma shares were down 3.38% at $109.40 at the close Tuesday. 

Photo by Javier Hasse.

Posted-In: Epidiolex Epidyolex NHSCannabis News Health Care Markets General

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

