Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Organigram Stock Falls After Cannabis Company Lowers Q4 Guidance
Nina Zdinjak , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 12, 2019 11:49am   Comments
Share:
Organigram Stock Falls After Cannabis Company Lowers Q4 Guidance

Organigram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OGI) (TSX: OGI) issued guidance Monday for its fiscal fourth quarter and full-year 2019.

The company is scheduled to report the results Nov. 25.

For the fiscal full-year 2019, the company projected net revenue of CA$80.4 million ($60.7 million) and positive adjusted EBITDA.

For the fourth quarter, it expects to post net revenue of around CA$16.3 million versus $24.8 million in the previous quarter.

The projected fourth-quarter revenue is based on CA$20 million in quarterly shipments and around CA$3.7 million in provisions for product returns and pricing adjustments, the company said.

Around CA$1.6 million of packaging and inventory adjustments and lower fourth-quarter net revenue may result in a negative adjusted EBITDA for the quarter, according to Organigram. 

Don’t miss out on the top cannabis stories of the day. Click here to sign up for our daily insider newsletter.

“While Q4 2019 did not meet our overall expectations, we have not only emerged as one of the national leaders in the industry with significant growth expected in net revenue and strong market share, we expect to report positive adjusted EBITDA for the year,” CEO Greg Engel said in a statement.

“And we remain relentlessly focused on running a profitable business which earns attractive returns on investment for our shareholders over the near and long term. We are encouraged by Ontario’s recent announcement to expand the retail network and believe this should be an important catalyst to drive further growth for us and the industry as a whole.”

Organigram shares were down 11.95% at $2.98 at the time of publication. 

Related Links:

A Few Notable Winners From The Canadian Cannabis Awards

Cannabis 2.0: The Companies Entering Canada's New Edible, Concentrate, Topical Market

Posted-In: Cannabis News Guidance Markets Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (OGI)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For November 12, 2019
Benzinga Pro's Top 5 Stocks To Watch For Tues., Nov. 12, 2019: BUD, AMRN, ROK, OGI, LK
6 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
28 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From November 11, 2019
A Few Notable Winners From The Canadian Cannabis Awards
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Cannabis Movers

AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$13.26
-0.07
- 0.53%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$19.02
-0.0997
- 0.52%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$309.93
1.565
+ 0.51%
Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$7.92
0.0303
+ 0.38%
Acreage Holdings Inc Ordinary Shares (Sub Voting) (ACRZF)
$17.50
+ 0%
see all 211 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!
Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
February 24, 2020 - February 25, 2020
Miami, FL
Ark-La-Tex Cannabis Business Expo
November 13, 2019 - November 14, 2019
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Canna-Pharma 2019
November 13, 2019 - November 14, 2019
La Jolla, CA
Canna-Pharma 2019
November 13, 2019 - November 14, 2019
LA JOLLA, CA
The Florida Cannabis Expo
November 13, 2019 - November 14, 2019
MIAMI, FL
see all

'Unmatched Cannabis Experience': Canopy Growth Partners With Drake To Launch More Life Growth Company

Canopy Growth Corporation (TSX: WEED) (NYSE: CGC) announced Thursday it has partnered with a Canadian rapper and singer Drake for the purpose of launching a ... read more

California Suspends Nearly 400 Cannabis Business Licenses

Almost 400 cannabis companies in California had their licenses suspended by the California Bureau of Cannabis Control last week because they didn’t ... read more

Looking For A Job In The Cannabis Or Hemp Space? Leafwire Jobs Is Here

Cannabis business network Leafwire this week launched Leafwire Jobs, featuring 100% cannabis and hemp industry jobs. The job board launched with 1,500 ... read more
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Why Stage Stores Inc's Goose May Already Be Cooked