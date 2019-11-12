Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Tuesday's Market Minute: The Greenest Week Of Earnings
TD Ameritrade Network  
 
November 12, 2019 9:41am   Comments
Share:
Tuesday's Market Minute: The Greenest Week Of Earnings

Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ: CRON) shares are moving in premarket trading after reporting profitable earnings that missed Wall Street revenue estimates.
It’s the greenest week of earnings: after CRON, a slew of marijuana companies report quarterly results, including Tilray Inc (NASDAQ: TLRY) this afternoon, and Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE: CGC) and Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE: ACB) on Thursday. Pot stocks have largely underperformed the overall market even as regulation of the substance becomes more lax across the United States.

The ETF Managers Group Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ) has lost about 23% YTD, and its top holdings include those mentioned above in addition to GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: GWPH). A bright spot on the cannabis sector, shares of GWPH are up 16% YTD after reporting earnings already last week. The British drugmaker was the first to make a drug derived from an active marijuana ingredient that was approved by the FDA. However, with a more than $40B market cap, it’s on a different playing field than many of the smaller Canadian companies in the space.

In other important news today, President Trump will address the Economic Club of New York today at 12pm ET where he could use the platform for updates on current U.S./China trade negotiations. And Walt Disney Co’s (NYSE: DIS) new streaming service, Disney+ has officially entered the streaming wars, going live hours before the company’s official countdown finished.

Information from TDA is not intended to be investment advice or construed as a recommendation or endorsement of any particular investment or investment strategy, and is for illustrative purposes only. Be sure to understand all risks involved with each strategy, including commission costs, before attempting to place any trade.

Image by 7raysmarketing from Pixabay

Posted-In: Cannabis Earnings Government News Regulations New ETFs Politics Global Best of Benzinga

 

Related Articles (CGC + ACB)

Benzinga Pro's Top 5 Stocks To Watch For Tues., Nov. 12, 2019: BUD, AMRN, ROK, OGI, LK
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From November 11, 2019
A Few Notable Winners From The Canadian Cannabis Awards
These Are The Winners Of The Inaugural WeTrader Paper Trading Competition
Cannabis Countdown: Top 10 Marijuana Stock News Stories Of The Week
Cannabis Countdown: Top 10 Marijuana Industry News Stories Of The Week
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Cannabis Movers

Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$7.89
+ 0%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$19.12
+ 0%
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$13.33
+ 0%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$308.36
+ 0%
Acreage Holdings Inc Ordinary Shares (Sub Voting) (ACRZF)
$17.50
+ 0%
see all 211 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!
Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
February 24, 2020 - February 25, 2020
Miami, FL
Ark-La-Tex Cannabis Business Expo
November 13, 2019 - November 14, 2019
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Canna-Pharma 2019
November 13, 2019 - November 14, 2019
La Jolla, CA
Canna-Pharma 2019
November 13, 2019 - November 14, 2019
LA JOLLA, CA
The Florida Cannabis Expo
November 13, 2019 - November 14, 2019
MIAMI, FL
see all

'Unmatched Cannabis Experience': Canopy Growth Partners With Drake To Launch More Life Growth Company

Canopy Growth Corporation (TSX: WEED) (NYSE: CGC) announced Thursday it has partnered with a Canadian rapper and singer Drake for the purpose of launching a ... read more

California Suspends Nearly 400 Cannabis Business Licenses

Almost 400 cannabis companies in California had their licenses suspended by the California Bureau of Cannabis Control last week because they didn’t ... read more

Looking For A Job In The Cannabis Or Hemp Space? Leafwire Jobs Is Here

Cannabis business network Leafwire this week launched Leafwire Jobs, featuring 100% cannabis and hemp industry jobs. The job board launched with 1,500 ... read more
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

After Back-And-Forth Headlines, Investors Looking For Trade Clarity In Trump Speech

Got Milk? Dean Foods Files For Chapter 11 Bankruptcy