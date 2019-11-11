Market Overview

Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From November 11, 2019
Eric TerBush , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 11, 2019 4:51pm   Comments
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From November 11, 2019

Gainers

  • GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: GWPH) shares rose 3.49%, to close at $113.23.
  • Planet 13 Holdings (OTC: PLNHF) shares increased by 11.72% to close at $1.56.
  • Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) shares rose 2.11%, to close at $3.88.
  • Valens Groworks (OTC: VGWCF) shares increased by 3.33% to close at $2.63.
  • Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ZYNE) shares rose 5.91%, to close at $6.81.

Losers

  • Aurora Cannabis (NYSE: ACB) shares fell 4.99% to close at $3.62.
  • Aphria (NYSE: APHA) shares fell 2.17% to close at $4.96.
  • Columbia Care (OTC: CCHWF) shares fell 1.34% to close at $2.94.
  • Canopy Growth (NYSE: CGC) shares dropped by 5.45%, to close at $20.29.
  • Cresco Labs (OTC: CRLBF) shares dropped by 1.3%, to close at $6.42.
  • Cronos Group (NASDAQ: CRON) shares dropped by 5.16%, to close at $8.08.
  • CannTrust Holdings (NYSE: CTST) shares tumbled by 0.0%, eventually closing at $1.04.
  • Fire & Flower Holdings (OTC: FFLWF) shares fell 3.85% to close at $0.72.
  • Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ: GNLN) shares dropped by 6.82%, to close at $3.55.
  • HEXO (NYSE: HEXO) shares tumbled by 9.37%, eventually closing at $2.13.
  • Harvest Health (OTC: HRVSF) shares dropped by 1.18%, to close at $2.79.
  • Innovative Industrial (NYSE: IIPR) shares tumbled by 4.26%, eventually closing at $81.59.
  • Akerna (NASDAQ: KERN) shares fell 2.36% to close at $4.14.
  • KushCo Holdings (OTC: KSHB) shares tumbled by 2.73%, eventually closing at $1.78.
  • MediPharm Labs (OTC: MEDIF) shares fell 4.76% to close at $3.82.
  • MedMen Enterprises (OTC: MMNFF) shares fell 0.82% to close at $1.09 after reporting a Q3 net loss of $1.83M.
  • OrganiGram Holdings (NASDAQ: OGI) shares dropped by 7.38%, to close at $3.39.
  • Pyxus International (NYSE: PYX) shares tumbled by 2.61%, eventually closing at $10.06.
  • Supreme Cannabis Co (OTC: SPRWF) shares tumbled by 0.0%, eventually closing at $0.65.
  • Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) shares fell 6.4% to close at $21.92.
  • Therapix Biosciences (NASDAQ: TRPX) shares fell 9.66% to close at $1.59.
  • cbdMD (AMEX: YCBD) shares dropped by 5.26%, to close at $3.78.

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

