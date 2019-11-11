Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From November 11, 2019
Gainers
- GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: GWPH) shares rose 3.49%, to close at $113.23.
- Planet 13 Holdings (OTC: PLNHF) shares increased by 11.72% to close at $1.56.
- Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) shares rose 2.11%, to close at $3.88.
- Valens Groworks (OTC: VGWCF) shares increased by 3.33% to close at $2.63.
- Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ZYNE) shares rose 5.91%, to close at $6.81.
Losers
- Aurora Cannabis (NYSE: ACB) shares fell 4.99% to close at $3.62.
- Aphria (NYSE: APHA) shares fell 2.17% to close at $4.96.
- Columbia Care (OTC: CCHWF) shares fell 1.34% to close at $2.94.
- Canopy Growth (NYSE: CGC) shares dropped by 5.45%, to close at $20.29.
- Cresco Labs (OTC: CRLBF) shares dropped by 1.3%, to close at $6.42.
- Cronos Group (NASDAQ: CRON) shares dropped by 5.16%, to close at $8.08.
- CannTrust Holdings (NYSE: CTST) shares tumbled by 0.0%, eventually closing at $1.04.
- Fire & Flower Holdings (OTC: FFLWF) shares fell 3.85% to close at $0.72.
- Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ: GNLN) shares dropped by 6.82%, to close at $3.55.
- HEXO (NYSE: HEXO) shares tumbled by 9.37%, eventually closing at $2.13.
- Harvest Health (OTC: HRVSF) shares dropped by 1.18%, to close at $2.79.
- Innovative Industrial (NYSE: IIPR) shares tumbled by 4.26%, eventually closing at $81.59.
- Akerna (NASDAQ: KERN) shares fell 2.36% to close at $4.14.
- KushCo Holdings (OTC: KSHB) shares tumbled by 2.73%, eventually closing at $1.78.
- MediPharm Labs (OTC: MEDIF) shares fell 4.76% to close at $3.82.
- MedMen Enterprises (OTC: MMNFF) shares fell 0.82% to close at $1.09 after reporting a Q3 net loss of $1.83M.
- OrganiGram Holdings (NASDAQ: OGI) shares dropped by 7.38%, to close at $3.39.
- Pyxus International (NYSE: PYX) shares tumbled by 2.61%, eventually closing at $10.06.
- Supreme Cannabis Co (OTC: SPRWF) shares tumbled by 0.0%, eventually closing at $0.65.
- Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) shares fell 6.4% to close at $21.92.
- Therapix Biosciences (NASDAQ: TRPX) shares fell 9.66% to close at $1.59.
- cbdMD (AMEX: YCBD) shares dropped by 5.26%, to close at $3.78.
