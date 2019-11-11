Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Vaping-Related Lung Disease And Vitamin E Acetate: What You Should Know

Dave Royse , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 11, 2019 3:32pm   Comments
Share:
Vaping-Related Lung Disease And Vitamin E Acetate: What You Should Know

Federal officials say vitamin E acetate oil, an additive sometimes found in some liquids used in vaping devices, especially those with THC, may be to blame for the national outbreak of lung injuries that is blamed for the death of 39 people.

What We Know

Vitamin E acetate, a derivative of vitamin E, is used as a dietary supplement and in skin ointments. It usually doesn't cause harm when ingested, or applied to the skin, the agency said. But when inhaled, it may interfere with normal lung function. 

Federal health officials said vitamin E acetate is a common factor in lung fluid samples from more than 25 patients who have suffered lung injuries after vaping. The samples came from patients in 10 states.

But, "while it appears that vitamin E acetate is associated with EVALI (e-cigarette or vaping associated lung injury), evidence is not yet sufficient to rule out contribution of other chemicals of concern," the Centers for Disease Control said in a statement on its website.

Still, the finding is promising, described as a "breakthrough" by a top CDC official.

"This is the first time that we have detected a potential chemical of concern in biologic samples from patients with these lung injuries," the CDC said.

"These findings provide direct evidence of vitamin E acetate at the primary site of injury within the lungs."

The CDC knows of more than 2,000 cases of vaping-associated illnesses, and they have been reported in every state except for Alaska.

So far, 39 deaths are confirmed to have been caused by the injuries.

What's Still Not Known

While it may be the case that vitamin E acetate is to blame, it may also be that there is more than one cause of the outbreak, the CDC said.

"Many different substances and product sources are still under investigation," according to the agency. 

The CDC is continuing to recommend that people not use vaping products containing THC, the chemical compound in cannabis that produces a high.

The CDC also recommends that people shouldn't buy any vaping products "off the street." It also said people shouldn't modify or add anything to vape pods, even additives purchased from vape stores.

Juul Labs, the largest e-cigarette company in the United States, had already been under scrutiny before the vaping-related disease outbreak. Juulhas said its pods don't contain vitamin E acetate or THC.

The company recently agreed to stop sales of mint-flavored pods because regulators say they are liked by kids. 

Tobacco company Altria Group Inc (NYSE: MO), which took a 35% stake in Juul last year, recently announced a $4.5-billion impairment charge related to its investment in Juul on fears of a shrinking vaping market.

Related Links:

Altria Analysts Dissect Q3 Print, Juul Writedown

Juul, Facing Regulatory Crackdown, To Lay Off 500

Posted-In: Canabis CDC EVALICannabis News Health Care Markets General Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MO)

Uber Shares Hit The Curb After Earnings, But Trade Optimism Continues To Lift Market
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From November 4, 2019
Former Juul Exec Says Company Sold 1 Million Contaminated Pods
Altria Analysts Dissect Q3 Print, Juul Writedown
Altria Takes $4.5B Writedown On Juul Investment
Altria Group Reports Q3 Earnings Beat, Reaffirms Guidance
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Cannabis Movers

Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$7.89
-0.2784
- 3.41%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$19.15
-0.48
- 2.45%
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$13.34
-0.28
- 2.06%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$308.40
-0.53
- 0.17%
Acreage Holdings Inc Ordinary Shares (Sub Voting) (ACRZF)
$17.50
+ 0%
see all 211 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!
Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
February 24, 2020 - February 25, 2020
Miami, FL
Ark-La-Tex Cannabis Business Expo
November 13, 2019 - November 14, 2019
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Canna-Pharma 2019
November 13, 2019 - November 14, 2019
La Jolla, CA
Canna-Pharma 2019
November 13, 2019 - November 14, 2019
LA JOLLA, CA
The Florida Cannabis Expo
November 13, 2019 - November 14, 2019
MIAMI, FL
see all

'Unmatched Cannabis Experience': Canopy Growth Partners With Drake To Launch More Life Growth Company

Canopy Growth Corporation (TSX: WEED) (NYSE: CGC) announced Thursday it has partnered with a Canadian rapper and singer Drake for the purpose of launching a ... read more

California Suspends Nearly 400 Cannabis Business Licenses

Almost 400 cannabis companies in California had their licenses suspended by the California Bureau of Cannabis Control last week because they didn’t ... read more

Looking For A Job In The Cannabis Or Hemp Space? Leafwire Jobs Is Here

Cannabis business network Leafwire this week launched Leafwire Jobs, featuring 100% cannabis and hemp industry jobs. The job board launched with 1,500 ... read more
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Nio Could Be In For More Pain As Industry Association Issues Bleak EV Sales Forecast