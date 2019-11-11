Market Overview

A Few Notable Winners From The Canadian Cannabis Awards
Andrew Ward , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 11, 2019 3:52pm
A Few Notable Winners From The Canadian Cannabis Awards

The sixth annual Canadian Cannabis Awards were held Nov. 8 at the Fairmont Royal York in downtown Toronto.

In addition to top names in cannabis, the evening celebrated the recent anniversary of the first full year of legal laws and sales in the country.

The evening saw 32 categories and winners announced by Lift & Co. (OTC: LFCOF) (TSXV: LIFT). The awards showcased top names in products, brands, organizations, people and other aspects of the burgeoning cannabis industry.

Lift & Co. CEO Matei Olaru commented on the event's significance.

“The CCAs are the gold-standard for excellence in the industry, and provide award-winners a vital point of differentiation for their investors, partners and consumers going into the next highly competitive, highly regulated year in Canadian cannabis.”

Highlights of the evening included Solei Renew CBN Oil taking home innovation of the year for its THC-to-CBN process of conversion, leading to a product launch in Canada.

Judges also crowned 7ACRES top brand of the year for its #RespectThePlant campaign. The win marks the second year in a row Supreme Cannabis Company Inc (OTC: SPRWF) (TSE: FIRE) has taken home the prize.

Suprette cleaned up in the retail category, sweeping awards including top retail store and startup of the year.

Other notable winners included Aphria (NYSE: APHA), Canopy Growth (NYSE: CGC) subsidiary Tweed, OrganiGram Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: OGI) and PAX Labs, among others.

