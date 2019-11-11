Market Overview

NuggMD To Offer Free Online Medical Marijuana Evaluations To Oklahoma Veterans
Nina Zdinjak , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 11, 2019 11:16am   Comments
Cannabis-oriented telemedicine platform, NuggMD, announced Monday it will offer free online medical marijuana evaluations to veterans in Oklahoma.

Until 10 p.m Monday night, any Oklahoma veteran with a valid proof of service can get the evaluation.

The service will be user-friendly, as veterans would be given an opportunity to talk with a NuggMD support representative via live chat and ask for evaluation, the company said.

"None of us would enjoy the freedom and prosperity that we do today without our brave veterans," NuggMD co-founder Alex Milligan said in a statement. "We are offering completely free medical marijuana evaluations to Oklahoma's veterans this Monday in humble thanks for their service and sacrifice."

Veterans Day Deals: Businesses Say Thanks With Free Coffee, Pizza, Clothing And Dental Work

Since NuggMD’s foundation back in 2016, its associated physicians have conducted almost a half a million medical marijuana evaluations, across Nevada, California and New York.

"The past seven weeks in Oklahoma have been amazing," NuggMD co-founder Kam Babazade said. "Response to our telemedicine services have far exceeded our expectations, and we're very excited to see what 2020 will bring for the Midwest."

The main advantage of NuggMD’s platform is that allows patients to get their evaluation without leaving their home.

