Ooze Wholesale To Support Shades Of Pink Foundation, Give Back To Detroit For Thanksgiving
Nina Zdinjak , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 12, 2019 3:05pm   Comments
Cannabis accessory company Ooze Wholesale said Monday it will donate the proceeds from all pink products to the Shades of Pink Foundation and host a food drive to help more than 200 families this Thanksgiving.

With October being marked as Breast Cancer Awareness Month and pink being the designated breast cancer color, Ooze has decided to allocate 100% of the revenue from every pink item sold online in October to the Shades of Pink Foundation, the company said.

In other words, more than $4,800 will be given to help Metro Detroit families.

"We have experienced tremendous success this year," Ooze Wholesale Chief Financial Officer Vince Ayar said in a statement. "It's essential to our business to give back to the community that has given us so much."

Karla Sherry, Shades of Pink Executive Director, explained what kind of help they offer.

"Shades of Pink provides financial support by assisting with utility bills, rent and mortgage payments, COBRA payments, day care fees, transportation costs and other bills," Sherry said. "By paying bills directly, thus relieving patients of that burden, we are giving them the opportunity to move forward with cancer treatments."

Furthermore, Ooze plans to help a wider Metro Detroit community by organizing “Oozegiving” food drive, by collaborating with Shelby Jane Seyburn Foundation and 18 dispensaries. The company will run a Turkey Drive event on Nov. 25, during which it will donate 200 turkeys, and the rest of the collected food.

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
