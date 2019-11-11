Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Veterans Day Cannabis Deals: Temescal Wellness And Flower Co.
Javier Hasse , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 11, 2019 7:08am   Comments
Share:
Veterans Day Cannabis Deals: Temescal Wellness And Flower Co.

On Veterans Day, two cannabis companies have announced special deals for those who served our country.

Temescal Wellness

Temescal Wellness will be showing its appreciation by giving those who have a medical card and a valid military ID an in-store discount on cannabis flower.

Veterans can stop by any one of Temescal's three medical markets in Massachusetts, or two in New Hampshire, to purchase 1 oz. of flower at a 37.5% discount, for $225, versus the standard medical retail price of $360.

See Also: Veterans Day Deals: Businesses Say Thanks With Free Coffee, Pizza, Clothing And Dental Work

Flower Co.

For its part, Flower Co. is launching a limited edition pre-roll pack in collaboration with Veterans Cannabis Group. The six-pack of Semper Hi features the Veterans Cannabis Logo on the packaging, and 100% of profits are being donated to the organization.

In August, Flower Co. launched FlowerVets.com, a platform that offers all US Military veterans a complimentary membership. Through this service, veterans have access to unprecedented wholesale cannabis prices at 30-50% less than traditional dispensaries, bringing safe and affordable access that wasn’t previously available.

“After launching FlowerVets, which gave our military veterans a complimentary membership to our services, we were overwhelmed by the support from our veteran community,” said Ted Lichtenberger, Co-founder and CEO of Flower Co. “We want to continue this relationship and extend our gratitude for our military, so the new limited edition pre-rolls, in collaboration with Veterans Cannabis Group, are a celebration of this.”

Posted-In: Cannabis Veterans Flower Co Temescal Wellness Veterans DayCannabis News Events Markets Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Cannabis Movers

AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$13.65
0.0302
+ 0.22%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$19.59
-0.04
- 0.2%
Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$8.16
+ 0%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$308.93
+ 0%
Acreage Holdings Inc Ordinary Shares (Sub Voting) (ACRZF)
$17.50
+ 0%
see all 211 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!
Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
February 24, 2020 - February 25, 2020
Miami, FL
Ark-La-Tex Cannabis Business Expo
November 13, 2019 - November 14, 2019
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Canna-Pharma 2019
November 13, 2019 - November 14, 2019
La Jolla, CA
Canna-Pharma 2019
November 13, 2019 - November 14, 2019
LA JOLLA, CA
The Florida Cannabis Expo
November 13, 2019 - November 14, 2019
MIAMI, FL
see all

'Unmatched Cannabis Experience': Canopy Growth Partners With Drake To Launch More Life Growth Company

Canopy Growth Corporation (TSX: WEED) (NYSE: CGC) announced Thursday it has partnered with a Canadian rapper and singer Drake for the purpose of launching a ... read more

California Suspends Nearly 400 Cannabis Business Licenses

Almost 400 cannabis companies in California had their licenses suspended by the California Bureau of Cannabis Control last week because they didn’t ... read more

Looking For A Job In The Cannabis Or Hemp Space? Leafwire Jobs Is Here

Cannabis business network Leafwire this week launched Leafwire Jobs, featuring 100% cannabis and hemp industry jobs. The job board launched with 1,500 ... read more
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Want To See Santa? That'll Be $2,500