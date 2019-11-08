Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From November 8, 2019
Eric TerBush , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 08, 2019 4:30pm   Comments
Share:
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From November 8, 2019

Gainers

  • Aurora Cannabis (NYSE: ACB) shares gained 6.31%, closing at $3.81.
  • Aphria (NYSE: APHA) shares gained 5.19%, closing at $5.07.
  • Canopy Growth (NYSE: CGC) shares increased by 12.53% to close at $21.47.
  • Cresco Labs (OTC: CRLBF) shares increased by 0.07% to close at $6.50.
  • Cronos Group (NASDAQ: CRON) shares gained 7.44%, closing at $8.52.
  • CannTrust Holdings (NYSE: CTST) shares gained 1.46%, closing at $1.04.
  • Fire & Flower Holdings (OTC: FFLWF) shares increased by 3.08% to close at $0.75.
  • GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: GWPH) shares gained 0.34%, closing at $109.41.
  • HEXO (NYSE: HEXO) shares gained 6.25%, closing at $2.35.
  • Harvest Health (OTC: HRVSF) shares gained 12.66%, closing at $2.82.
  • Innovative Industrial (NYSE: IIPR) shares rose 6.74%, to close at $85.21.
  • Akerna (NASDAQ: KERN) shares rose 0.47%, to close at $4.24.
  • KushCo Holdings (OTC: KSHB) shares rose 11.59%, to close at $1.83, after raising guidance for fiscal 2020.
  • MediPharm Labs (OTC: MEDIF) shares gained 2.83%, closing at $4.02.
  • MedMen Enterprises (OTC: MMNFF) shares gained 1.85%, closing at $1.10.
  • OrganiGram Holdings (NASDAQ: OGI) shares increased by 3.98% to close at $3.66.
  • Planet 13 Holdings (OTC: PLNHF) shares gained 6.06%, closing at $1.40.
  • Pyxus International (NYSE: PYX) shares increased by 12.15% to close at $10.34, amid posting a smaller than expected Q2 loss.
  • Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) shares gained 8.26%, closing at $3.80.
  • Supreme Cannabis Co (OTC: SPRWF) shares increased by 3.72% to close at $0.65.
  • Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) shares rose 5.31%, to close at $23.42.
  • Valens Groworks (OTC: VGWCF) shares rose 7.59%, to close at $2.55.

Losers

Related Links:

Quicksilver Scientific CEO: Public Understands CBD's Benefits, But Regulatory Roadblocks Need To Be Eliminated

Cannabis 2.0: The Companies Entering Canada's New Edible, Concentrate, Topical Market

Posted-In: Cannabis Earnings News After-Hours Center Markets

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ACB + APHA)

Cannabis 2.0: The Companies Entering Canada's New Edible, Concentrate, Topical Market
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From November 7, 2019
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From November 6, 2019
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From November 5, 2019
Supreme Cannabis Company Hires Former Aphria Sales Exec
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From November 4, 2019
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Cannabis Movers

Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$8.15
0.4531
+ 5.89%
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$13.66
0.6221
+ 4.77%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$19.50
0.6692
+ 3.55%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$308.45
0.24
+ 0.08%
Acreage Holdings Inc Ordinary Shares (Sub Voting) (ACRZF)
$17.50
+ 0%
see all 211 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!
Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
February 24, 2020 - February 25, 2020
Miami, FL
Evolve Health and Wellness Expo
November 8, 2019 - November 9, 2019
VANCOUVER, BC
Canna-Pharma 2019
November 13, 2019 - November 14, 2019
LA JOLLA, CA
The Florida Cannabis Expo
November 13, 2019 - November 14, 2019
MIAMI, FL
Canna-Pharma 2019
November 13, 2019 - November 14, 2019
La Jolla, CA
see all

'Unmatched Cannabis Experience': Canopy Growth Partners With Drake To Launch More Life Growth Company

Canopy Growth Corporation (TSX: WEED) (NYSE: CGC) announced Thursday it has partnered with a Canadian rapper and singer Drake for the purpose of launching a ... read more

Former Google, Pharma Execs Start Ritual-Based Cannabis Company

Earlier this week, Good Company Brands announced the launch of its first suite of products: Good Company Tea. Good Company Brands is a new cannabis wellness ... read more

California Suspends Nearly 400 Cannabis Business Licenses

Almost 400 cannabis companies in California had their licenses suspended by the California Bureau of Cannabis Control last week because they didn’t ... read more
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Veterans Day Deals: Businesses Say Thanks With Free Coffee, Pizza, Clothing And Dental Work

A Q&A With Abacus Health Products, The CBD Company Backed By Rob Gronkowski