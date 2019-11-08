Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From November 8, 2019
Gainers
- Aurora Cannabis (NYSE: ACB) shares gained 6.31%, closing at $3.81.
- Aphria (NYSE: APHA) shares gained 5.19%, closing at $5.07.
- Canopy Growth (NYSE: CGC) shares increased by 12.53% to close at $21.47.
- Cresco Labs (OTC: CRLBF) shares increased by 0.07% to close at $6.50.
- Cronos Group (NASDAQ: CRON) shares gained 7.44%, closing at $8.52.
- CannTrust Holdings (NYSE: CTST) shares gained 1.46%, closing at $1.04.
- Fire & Flower Holdings (OTC: FFLWF) shares increased by 3.08% to close at $0.75.
- GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: GWPH) shares gained 0.34%, closing at $109.41.
- HEXO (NYSE: HEXO) shares gained 6.25%, closing at $2.35.
- Harvest Health (OTC: HRVSF) shares gained 12.66%, closing at $2.82.
- Innovative Industrial (NYSE: IIPR) shares rose 6.74%, to close at $85.21.
- Akerna (NASDAQ: KERN) shares rose 0.47%, to close at $4.24.
- KushCo Holdings (OTC: KSHB) shares rose 11.59%, to close at $1.83, after raising guidance for fiscal 2020.
- MediPharm Labs (OTC: MEDIF) shares gained 2.83%, closing at $4.02.
- MedMen Enterprises (OTC: MMNFF) shares gained 1.85%, closing at $1.10.
- OrganiGram Holdings (NASDAQ: OGI) shares increased by 3.98% to close at $3.66.
- Planet 13 Holdings (OTC: PLNHF) shares gained 6.06%, closing at $1.40.
- Pyxus International (NYSE: PYX) shares increased by 12.15% to close at $10.34, amid posting a smaller than expected Q2 loss.
- Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) shares gained 8.26%, closing at $3.80.
- Supreme Cannabis Co (OTC: SPRWF) shares increased by 3.72% to close at $0.65.
- Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) shares rose 5.31%, to close at $23.42.
- Valens Groworks (OTC: VGWCF) shares rose 7.59%, to close at $2.55.
Losers
- Columbia Care (OTC: CCHWF) shares dropped by 5.4%, to close at $2.98, after announcing its $140 million acquisition of The Green Solution.
- Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ: GNLN) shares tumbled by 2.56%, eventually closing at $3.81, after reporting a $9 million quarterly loss and only 3% YoY quarterly sales growth.
- Therapix Biosciences (NASDAQ: TRPX) shares dropped by 28.16%, to close at $1.76.
- cbdMD (AMEX: YCBD) shares tumbled by 0.5%, eventually closing at $3.99.
- Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ZYNE) shares tumbled by 0.31%, eventually closing at $6.43.
