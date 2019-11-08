Market Overview

Looking For A Job In The Cannabis Or Hemp Space? Leafwire Jobs Is Here
Javier Hasse , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 08, 2019 12:43pm   Comments
Cannabis business network Leafwire this week launched Leafwire Jobs, featuring 100% cannabis and hemp industry jobs.

The job board launched with 1,500 jobs from many of the largest cannabis companies in the world, including Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE: CGC), Tilray Inc (NASDAQ: TLRY), Acreage Holdings Inc (OTC: ACRGF), Harvest Health & Recreation Inc (OTC: HRVSF), and Medmen Enterprises Inc (OTC: MMNFF), among others.

The job platform is free for all job seekers. Employers can now get a free trial, which allows them to post unlimited jobs for the first 30 days.

Related Story: Former Google, Pharma Execs Start Ritual-Based Cannabis Company

“A job board has been by far the #1 requested feature from our member base over the past year," Leafwire CEO Peter Vogel said. "Both industry veterans and those who want to join the industry have been asking for a centralized hub where they can find 100% jobs, all related to the cannabis and hemp industries.”

A Greenfield Opportunity

According to New Frontier Data, jobs created by licensed cannabis companies are expected to grow from 340,000 in 2019 to 743,000 by 2025, doubling in five years. Leafwire sees this as an untapped opportunity, Vogel says.

“Every six months, we'll likely see additional states go either medically or recreationally legal and when that happens, in each state you'll have hundreds of new companies forming, who need employees," Vogel said. "And you'll have thousands of people (or more) who start to see dollar signs and want to work in the cannabis industry. They'll all need a place to post or find jobs."

Posted-In: cannabis jobs CBD Jobs Hemp Jobs Leafwire Leafwire Jobs Peter Vogel

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

