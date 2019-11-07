Market Overview

Former Google, Pharma Execs Start Ritual-Based Cannabis Company
Javier Hasse , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 07, 2019 5:15pm   Comments
Former Google, Pharma Execs Start Ritual-Based Cannabis Company

Earlier this week, Good Company Brands announced the launch of its first suite of products: Good Company Tea.

Good Company Brands is a new cannabis wellness and lifestyle brand founded by Thanh Nguyen, a former marketing executive who worked at Google (NASDAQ: GOOG), VSCO and Atlantic Records; and Dr. Khanh Nguyen, a former pharmaceutical executive who held spots at AstraZeneca plc (NYSE: AZN) and Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GILD).

With selections such as Japanese Sencha (produced in the revered nutrient-rich volcanic soil region of Shizuoka Prefecture) to Organic Oolong (cultivated in the Wuyi Mountains in the northern Fujian province of China), Good Company Tea pays homage to the culture of tea which dates back over 5,000 years through a modern lens, re-imagining daily rituals through shared experiences.

Related Story: Canopy Rivers Highlights Q3 Venture Capital Trends In The Cannabis Industry

The brand encourages consumers to connect with those around them, and take a moment of respite for themselves. To illustrate the benefits of pairing ritual and intention with one’s CBD intake, Good Company Tea creates original content such as weekly Spotify "Pairings" playlists and tea origin education for consumers to implement their own ceremony and enjoy on a higher level.

“With tea as a staple in our Vietnamese-American upbringings, this medium was the best vehicle to present the idea of cannabis while making it accessible to a wider audience,” Thanh Nguyen said. “This particular intersection of tea and cannabis also presents an exciting opportunity in the marketplace with tea forecasted to grow 46% globally over the next five years."

