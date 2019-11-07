Market Overview

Vapen MJ Changing Its Name To Vext Science
Benzinga Cannabis  
November 07, 2019 3:03pm   Comments
Vapen MJ Changing Its Name To Vext Science

By J Rodrigo Safdiye

Vapen MJ Ventures Corp (OTC: VAPNF) (CSE:VAPN), a cannabinoid extraction company, announced Thursday it will be changing its name from Vapen MJ Ventures Corporation to Vext Science.

The company will also change its ticker symbols, going to “VEXTF” on the OTCQX and “VEXT” on the Canadian Securities Exchange.

All changes will be effective Tuesday, Nov. 12. According to a press release, the share capital of the company suffered no changes, and shareholders are not obligated to exchange their share certificates for new ones.

Why The Change?

This company re-brand emphasizes VEXT's increasing geographic growth and market dominance over the cannabinoid extraction market, the press release explains.

The new name embraces the elaborate processes of high-quality extractions and incorporates all the various THC and CBD products manufactured by VEXT. Vapen™ will remain as the retail and consumer-facing brand of the company.

"Our core-competencies and key differentiators lie in our strong operational procedures, particularly in the extraction processes and science-based approach to manufacturing to our high quality and purity standards," Foudner and CEO Thai Nguyen said in the release. "Vext Science provides our partners crucial expertise in SOPs, equipment and cannabinoid extraction techniques as we grow through revenue and profit-sharing joint venture partnerships."

Image from corporate presentation.

Posted-In: Cannabis News Markets

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Supreme Cannabis Company Hires Former Aphria Sales Exec

The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc. (TSX: FIRE) (OTC: SPRWF) said Monday it has hired Joel Toguri, the former vice president of sales at Aphria Inc (NYSE: ... read more

Exclusive: Honest Marijuana Co. Brings THC-O-Acetate To Market

Honest Marijuana Company will soon start offering a line of mints and effervescent pills, containing THC-O-Acetate, Benzinga has learned. The compound is ... read more

India Globalization Capital More Than Doubles Revenue, Posts Q2 Net Loss of $1.32M

India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSE: IGC) reported Wednesday with second-quarter revenue of $1.8 million, up 125% from the same quarter in 2018, ... read more
