Witi, Perrigo Partner To Help Smokers Overcome Nicotine Addiction
Nina Zdinjak , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 07, 2019 1:09pm   Comments
Witi, Perrigo Partner To Help Smokers Overcome Nicotine Addiction

Witi, a producer of medical-grade vaporization devices, announced Thursday it has partnered with Perrigo (NYSE: PRGO) to create a new smoking cessation product.

The two companies plan to work on an electronic nicotine delivery system that would later be submitted for approval by the FDA and other international regulatory agencies.

Perrigo is a dominant figure in nicotine replacement therapy, with a plethora of products intended to help smokers quit. 

"After diligent review, we are excited to partner with Witi’s technology to develop a device that addresses the unique needs of smokers and vapers who want to quit," James Dillard, Perrigo executive vice president and chief scientific officer, said in a statement.

"As part of our larger commitment to self-care, we are optimistic this partnership with Witi will allow us to create a safe, effective ENDS solution with the greatest potential to help smokers and vapers curb their nicotine habit and take greater ownership of their health and self-care."

Witi offers advanced systems for vaporization products that eliminate the necessity for thinning or thickening agents, supported by anti-refill, anti-counterfeit and childproof technologies, the company said.

Furthermore, the company relies on dose-to-effect technology that enables users to follow the progress of their quitting efforts.

“While a gap still exists in understanding the biological and social factors involved with quitting smoking, we do know support is critical — proving up to three times more effective in eliminating the habit,” Witi founder and CEO Ramon Alarcon said in a statement.

“Our smart technology, developed with dosing and safety protocols, is a natural fit for nicotine cessation because it takes into account highly individualized factors such as lifestyle, timing and even ‘bad days.’ Rather than a one-size-fits-all prescription, Witi’s adaptive approach provides intelligent dosing capable of delivering a powerful solution to the gamut of nicotine consumption triggers.”   

Perrigo shares were down 0.38% at $50.32 at the time of publication. 

Posted-In: cigarettes tobacco WitiCannabis News Health Care Markets General Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

