Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Kinder Morgan, Microsoft And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 07, 2019 11:02am   Comments
Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Kinder Morgan, Microsoft And More

Jim Cramer said on CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round" that L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE: LHX) is his favorite in the defense sector, but it has been trading lower for no reason.

Cramer wants to buy Humana Inc (NYSE: HUM), but if Elizabeth Warren wins in the Democratic party he would sell. He is a buyer now because he thinks moderates are more in charge.

Cramer knows Richard Morgan is buying Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE: KMI) shares, but he doesn't want to buy the stock.

Farfetch Ltd (NYSE: FTCH) is another powerplay, said Cramer. He is not a buyer.

Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ: KHC) has no growth, said Cramer. He is a seller.

Switch Inc (NYSE: SWCH) is good, but Cramer prefers CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ: CONE). He likes growth and yield, but he doesn't see those things in Switch.

Cramer needs the infrastructure bill to like US Concrete Inc (NASDAQ: USCR).

The cannabis sector is under heavy pressure and Cramer wouldn't buy Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE: ACB).

Cramer would own Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT).

Posted-In: CNBC Jim Cramer mad money Lightning Round

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

see all

California Cannabis Brand Flow Kana Launches Podcast Hosted By Jason Silva

California cannabis flower brand, Flow Kana announced Monday that it's launching a podcast series, "Flow Sessions With Jason ... read more

Aphria Obtains License For 1.3M Square Foot Greenhouse, Doubling Canadian Production Capacity

Aphria Inc. (TSX: APHA) (NYSE: APHA) said Monday it has obtained a Health Canada cultivation license for its Aphria Diamond cannabis greenhouse ... read more

Supreme Cannabis Company Hires Former Aphria Sales Exec

The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc. (TSX: FIRE) (OTC: SPRWF) said Monday it has hired Joel Toguri, the former vice president of sales at Aphria Inc (NYSE: ... read more
