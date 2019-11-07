Market Overview

Bruce Linton Named Vireo Health Executive Chairman
Andrew Ward , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 07, 2019 9:47am   Comments
Bruce Linton Named Vireo Health Executive Chairman

Vireo Health International Inc (OTCMKTS:VREOF) has named Bruce Linton its new executive chairman.

Linton is best known as the co-founder of Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE: CGC), the company that dismissed him in July.

The appointment of Linton marks another addition to Vireo's executive team, which promoted Ari Hoffnung as chief strategy officer the previous month.

In a press release, Linton highlighted the company’s medical and scientific team, calling their work "impressive."

See Also: What To Know About Gage Cannabis, The Michigan Company That Named Bruce Linton As Executive Chairman

Linton discussed aligned visions between himself and Vireo.

"Beyond the attractive collection of strategic assets and intellectual property that [CEO and Founder Dr. Kyle] Kingsley has assembled, I have taken this role because I share the company's ambitious vision for the future of cannabis," he said in the release.

Linton said the company is confident Vireo can become a leading producer and distributor in the coming years.

Dr. Kingsley agreed on the two having a shared philosophy: "There is no greater endorsement than Bruce Linton joining as Executive Chairman.”

