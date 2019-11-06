Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From November 6, 2019
Gainers
- Cronos Group (NASDAQ: CRON) shares gained 1.22%, closing at $8.33.
- Fire & Flower Holdings (OTC: FFLWF) shares rose 0.4%, to close at $0.75.
- Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ: GNLN) shares increased by 5.65% to close at $4.30 after announcing an exclusive distribution deal with Santa Cruz Shredder.
- HEXO (NYSE: HEXO) shares gained 5.34%, closing at $2.17.
- OrganiGram Holdings (NASDAQ: OGI) shares increased by 7.25% to close at $3.70.
- Pyxus International (NYSE: PYX) shares gained 1.76%, closing at $10.40.
- Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) shares gained 9.56%, closing at $3.21.
- Supreme Cannabis Co (OTC: SPRWF) shares gained 12.47%, closing at $0.60.
- Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) shares rose 2.05%, to close at $22.89.
- Valens Groworks (OTC: VGWCF) shares rose 5.09%, to close at $2.27.
- cbdMD (AMEX: YCBD) shares gained 1.58%, closing at $3.85.
Losers
- Aurora Cannabis (NYSE: ACB) shares fell 1.06% to close at $3.72.
- Aphria (NYSE: APHA) shares dropped by 3.6%, to close at $4.96.
- Canopy Growth (NYSE: CGC) shares dropped by 2.17%, to close at $19.43.
- Cresco Labs (OTC: CRLBF) shares fell 0.78% to close at $6.06.
- CannTrust Holdings (NYSE: CTST) shares fell 4.24% to close at $1.13.
- GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: GWPH) shares dropped by 17.06%, to close at $111.76 although some analysts remain hopeful in its business plan and execution.
- Harvest Health (OTC: HRVSF) shares dropped by 4.91%, to close at $2.31.
- Innovative Industrial (NYSE: IIPR) shares dropped by 5.98%, to close at $72.52.
- Akerna (NASDAQ: KERN) shares dropped by 9.59%, to close at $4.15.
- MedMen Enterprises (OTC: MMNFF) shares fell 2.33% to close at $1.15.
- Planet 13 Holdings (OTC: PLNHF) shares dropped by 1.47%, to close at $1.34.
- Therapix Biosciences (NASDAQ: TRPX) shares dropped by 3.2%, to close at $2.42.
- Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ZYNE) shares dropped by 5.47%, to close at $6.74.
