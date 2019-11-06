Market Overview

Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From November 6, 2019
Eric TerBush , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 06, 2019 4:33pm   Comments
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From November 6, 2019

Gainers

  • Cronos Group (NASDAQ: CRON) shares gained 1.22%, closing at $8.33.
  • Fire & Flower Holdings (OTC: FFLWF) shares rose 0.4%, to close at $0.75.
  • Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ: GNLN) shares increased by 5.65% to close at $4.30 after announcing an exclusive distribution deal with Santa Cruz Shredder.
  • HEXO (NYSE: HEXO) shares gained 5.34%, closing at $2.17.
  • OrganiGram Holdings (NASDAQ: OGI) shares increased by 7.25% to close at $3.70.
  • Pyxus International (NYSE: PYX) shares gained 1.76%, closing at $10.40.
  • Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) shares gained 9.56%, closing at $3.21.
  • Supreme Cannabis Co (OTC: SPRWF) shares gained 12.47%, closing at $0.60.
  • Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) shares rose 2.05%, to close at $22.89.
  • Valens Groworks (OTC: VGWCF) shares rose 5.09%, to close at $2.27.
  • cbdMD (AMEX: YCBD) shares gained 1.58%, closing at $3.85.

Losers

  • Aurora Cannabis (NYSE: ACB) shares fell 1.06% to close at $3.72.
  • Aphria (NYSE: APHA) shares dropped by 3.6%, to close at $4.96.
  • Canopy Growth (NYSE: CGC) shares dropped by 2.17%, to close at $19.43.
  • Cresco Labs (OTC: CRLBF) shares fell 0.78% to close at $6.06.
  • CannTrust Holdings (NYSE: CTST) shares fell 4.24% to close at $1.13.
  • GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: GWPH) shares dropped by 17.06%, to close at $111.76 although some analysts remain hopeful in its business plan and execution.
  • Harvest Health (OTC: HRVSF) shares dropped by 4.91%, to close at $2.31.
  • Innovative Industrial (NYSE: IIPR) shares dropped by 5.98%, to close at $72.52.
  • Akerna (NASDAQ: KERN) shares dropped by 9.59%, to close at $4.15.
  • MedMen Enterprises (OTC: MMNFF) shares fell 2.33% to close at $1.15.
  • Planet 13 Holdings (OTC: PLNHF) shares dropped by 1.47%, to close at $1.34.
  • Therapix Biosciences (NASDAQ: TRPX) shares dropped by 3.2%, to close at $2.42.
  • Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ZYNE) shares dropped by 5.47%, to close at $6.74.

Posted-In: Cannabis After-Hours Center Markets

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

California Cannabis Brand Flow Kana Launches Podcast Hosted By Jason Silva

California cannabis flower brand, Flow Kana announced Monday that it's launching a podcast series, "Flow Sessions With Jason ... read more

Aphria Obtains License For 1.3M Square Foot Greenhouse, Doubling Canadian Production Capacity

Aphria Inc. (TSX: APHA) (NYSE: APHA) said Monday it has obtained a Health Canada cultivation license for its Aphria Diamond cannabis greenhouse ... read more

Supreme Cannabis Company Hires Former Aphria Sales Exec

The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc. (TSX: FIRE) (OTC: SPRWF) said Monday it has hired Joel Toguri, the former vice president of sales at Aphria Inc (NYSE: ... read more
