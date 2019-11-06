Dose-Controlled Cannabis Brand Dosist Expands Sales To Nevada

Los Angeles-based cannabis company dosist announced its products are now for sale in Nevada. The rollout includes all six of the company's vape pen products that target an array of feelings and daily functions.

Why It Matters

The announcement marks the second state to carry the dose-controlled company's disposable vape pen line and its formulations.

In a press release, CEO Gunner Winston described Nevada as "an exciting opportunity."

"As a global epicenter for culture, hospitality and tourism, Nevada is rapidly accelerating to become one of the world's biggest and most intriguing cannabis markets," Winston said.

In September, it was reported the state's cannabis industry had contributed to more than $109 million in excise taxes for the fiscal year to date.

The company recently added its first dose-controlled delivery product for the edibles market, the dose dial. The product is not part of the Nevada product rollout at this time.

