Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

CannaCraft Gets New CEO, Board Member
Javier Hasse , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 06, 2019 11:55am   Comments
Share:
CannaCraft Gets New CEO, Board Member

CannaCraft, maker of top selling California brands AbsoluteXtracts, Care By Design and Hi-Fi Hops, among others, has a new CEO.

Jim Hourigan is moving into the role after serving as COO for nearly a year. He replaces co-founder Dennis Hunter, who is staying on as chief strategy and innovation officer.

Prior to joining CanaCraft, Hourigan had senior roles in operations and supply chain management in tech, medical devices and consumer goods.

Don’t miss out on the top cannabis stories of the day. Click here to sign up for our daily insider newsletter.

Also joining the company as a board member is Terry Wheatley, president of Vintage Wine Estates. Vintage has a portfolio of nearly 40 wine brands and Wheatley has been at the helm since 2014.

“It is a privilege to be named CEO of CannaCraft," Hourigan told Benzinga. "The co-founders, Dennis Hunter and Ned Fussell, have created a world-class operation and I look forward to working closely with them to execute on their vision for the company. We will remain focused on improving efficiencies and prioritizing opportunities as we approach growth and expansion in a disciplined and strategic manner.”

Posted-In: CannaCraft Jim HouriganCannabis News Management Markets

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Cannabis Movers

AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$13.06
-0.23
- 1.73%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$19.38
-0.31
- 1.57%
Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$7.93
-0.095
- 1.18%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$306.87
-0.17
- 0.06%
Acreage Holdings Inc Ordinary Shares (Sub Voting) (ACRZF)
$17.50
+ 0%
see all 211 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!
Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
February 24, 2020 - February 25, 2020
Miami, FL
Cannabis Europa Leaders Summit
November 7, 2019
NEW YORK, NY
Evolve Health and Wellness Expo
November 8, 2019 - November 9, 2019
VANCOUVER, BC
Ark-La-Tex Cannabis Business Expo
November 13, 2019 - November 14, 2019
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Canna-Pharma 2019
November 13, 2019 - November 14, 2019
LA JOLLA, CA
see all

California Cannabis Brand Flow Kana Launches Podcast Hosted By Jason Silva

California cannabis flower brand, Flow Kana announced Monday that it's launching a podcast series, "Flow Sessions With Jason ... read more

Aphria Obtains License For 1.3M Square Foot Greenhouse, Doubling Canadian Production Capacity

Aphria Inc. (TSX: APHA) (NYSE: APHA) said Monday it has obtained a Health Canada cultivation license for its Aphria Diamond cannabis greenhouse ... read more

Supreme Cannabis Company Hires Former Aphria Sales Exec

The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc. (TSX: FIRE) (OTC: SPRWF) said Monday it has hired Joel Toguri, the former vice president of sales at Aphria Inc (NYSE: ... read more
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Surf's Up! Here's How You Can Get A Discount Flight To Hawaii Based On The Size Of Waves

Uber Is Still Whitney Tilson's Favorite Short Idea