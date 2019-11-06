Market Overview

Greenlane, Santa Cruz Shredder Sign Distribution Agreement
Javier Hasse , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 06, 2019
Greenlane Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: GNLN), one of the largest sellers of cannabis accessories, CBD and liquid nicotine products, announced this week it has entered into an exclusive distribution agreement with grinder brand Santa Cruz Shredder.

Greenlane gets exclusive distribution rights to all Santa Cruz Shredder products and tools.

“We are very excited to offer this iconic brand to our customers,” said Aaron LoCascio, Chairman and CEO of Greenlane. “Santa Cruz Shredder is known for utilizing advanced engineering techniques to produce the highest quality, most innovative grinder in the world. We pride ourselves on partnering with forward-thinking companies to provide our customers with the best products and accessories, and Santa Cruz Shredder fits in perfectly with our suite of highly sought-after brands.”

See Also: TransCanna's Acquisition Of Lyfted Farms: 'The Greatest Asset Is Talent'

Sasha Kadey, CMO of Greenlane and co-founder of Higher Standards said “We have long admired Santa Cruz Shredder for its innovative concepts, distinguished brand and leadership position in the market. As we enter into this partnership, we are particularly excited about the brand’s line of biodegradable hemp grinders, which contain zero plastic and are made from all-natural hemp composite.”

Greelane's stock traded around $4.18 per share at time of publication.

Image from company website.

Posted-In: Santa Cruz ShredderCannabis News Contracts Markets Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

