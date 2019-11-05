Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From November 5, 2019
Gainers
- Aurora Cannabis (NYSE: ACB) shares gained 4.44%, closing at $3.76.
- Aphria (NYSE: APHA) shares increased by 0.19% to close at $5.14.
- Cresco Labs (OTC: CRLBF) shares increased by 6.84% to close at $6.11.
- Cronos Group (NASDAQ: CRON) shares rose 1.86%, to close at $8.23.
- Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ: GNLN) shares increased by 3.56% to close at $4.07.
- Innovative Industrial (NYSE: IIPR) shares rose 1.65%, to close at $77.14.
- OrganiGram Holdings (NASDAQ: OGI) shares rose 5.83%, to close at $3.45.
- Supreme Cannabis Co (OTC: SPRWF) shares gained 3.32%, closing at $0.53.
- Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) shares gained 1.49%, closing at $22.43.
- Therapix Biosciences (NASDAQ: TRPX) shares increased by 2.88% to close at $2.50.
Losers
- Canopy Growth (NYSE: CGC) shares dropped by 1.44%, to close at $19.86.
- CannTrust Holdings (NYSE: CTST) shares tumbled by 6.45%, eventually closing at $1.18.
- Fire & Flower Holdings (OTC: FFLWF) shares tumbled by 3.47%, eventually closing at $0.75.
- GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: GWPH) shares fell 1.04% to close at $134.75.
- Harvest Health (OTC: HRVSF) shares dropped by 5.97%, to close at $2.43.
- Akerna (NASDAQ: KERN) shares dropped by 4.77%, to close at $4.59.
- MedMen Enterprises (OTC: MMNFF) shares tumbled by 1.67%, eventually closing at $1.18.
- Pyxus International (NYSE: PYX) shares tumbled by 1.35%, eventually closing at $10.22.
- Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) shares dropped by 1.35%, to close at $2.93.
- Valens Groworks (OTC: VGWCF) shares tumbled by 4.42%, eventually closing at $2.16.
- cbdMD (AMEX: YCBD) shares fell 2.82% to close at $3.79.
- Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ZYNE) shares tumbled by 4.17%, eventually closing at $7.13.
