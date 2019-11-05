Market Overview

Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From November 5, 2019
Eric TerBush , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 05, 2019 4:08pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Aurora Cannabis (NYSE: ACB) shares gained 4.44%, closing at $3.76.
  • Aphria (NYSE: APHA) shares increased by 0.19% to close at $5.14.
  • Cresco Labs (OTC: CRLBF) shares increased by 6.84% to close at $6.11.
  • Cronos Group (NASDAQ: CRON) shares rose 1.86%, to close at $8.23.
  • Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ: GNLN) shares increased by 3.56% to close at $4.07.
  • Innovative Industrial (NYSE: IIPR) shares rose 1.65%, to close at $77.14.
  • OrganiGram Holdings (NASDAQ: OGI) shares rose 5.83%, to close at $3.45.
  • Supreme Cannabis Co (OTC: SPRWF) shares gained 3.32%, closing at $0.53.
  • Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) shares gained 1.49%, closing at $22.43.
  • Therapix Biosciences (NASDAQ: TRPX) shares increased by 2.88% to close at $2.50.

Losers

  • Canopy Growth (NYSE: CGC) shares dropped by 1.44%, to close at $19.86.
  • CannTrust Holdings (NYSE: CTST) shares tumbled by 6.45%, eventually closing at $1.18.
  • Fire & Flower Holdings (OTC: FFLWF) shares tumbled by 3.47%, eventually closing at $0.75.
  • GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: GWPH) shares fell 1.04% to close at $134.75.
  • Harvest Health (OTC: HRVSF) shares dropped by 5.97%, to close at $2.43.
  • Akerna (NASDAQ: KERN) shares dropped by 4.77%, to close at $4.59.
  • MedMen Enterprises (OTC: MMNFF) shares tumbled by 1.67%, eventually closing at $1.18.
  • Pyxus International (NYSE: PYX) shares tumbled by 1.35%, eventually closing at $10.22.
  • Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) shares dropped by 1.35%, to close at $2.93.
  • Valens Groworks (OTC: VGWCF) shares tumbled by 4.42%, eventually closing at $2.16.
  • cbdMD (AMEX: YCBD) shares fell 2.82% to close at $3.79.
  • Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ZYNE) shares tumbled by 4.17%, eventually closing at $7.13.

'Best Use Of The Company's Balance Sheet': Terra Tech, OneQor Pharmaceutical To Merge

MediPharm Labs Applies To List On The NASDAQ

California Cannabis Brand Flow Kana Launches Podcast Hosted By Jason Silva

California cannabis flower brand, Flow Kana announced Monday that it's launching a podcast series, "Flow Sessions With Jason ... read more

Aphria Obtains License For 1.3M Square Foot Greenhouse, Doubling Canadian Production Capacity

Aphria Inc. (TSX: APHA) (NYSE: APHA) said Monday it has obtained a Health Canada cultivation license for its Aphria Diamond cannabis greenhouse ... read more

Supreme Cannabis Company Hires Former Aphria Sales Exec

The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc. (TSX: FIRE) (OTC: SPRWF) said Monday it has hired Joel Toguri, the former vice president of sales at Aphria Inc (NYSE: ... read more
