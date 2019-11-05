Market Overview

Introducing 'A Record Shouldn't Last A Lifetime:' A Documentary On Cannabis And Social Inequity
Javier Hasse , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 05, 2019 1:49pm   Comments
Los Angeles-based cannabis brand Besito has partnered with Equity First Alliance to produce a documentary titled “A Record Shouldn't Last A Lifetime.”

The short film seeks to serve as a moral call to action for a more equitable cannabis industry. Shot on location around Los Angeles, the documentary features the personal stories of formerly incarcerated individuals, their families and legalization activists, putting a human face on the war on drugs.

Besito has committed 1% of all profits to Equity First Alliance's continued efforts campaigning for record expungement.

“At Besito we believe it's an enormous privilege to work in legal cannabis given the criminalization of this plant and sacrifices so many have made before us," Maggie Connors, CEO of Besito, told Benzinga. "The failed War on Drugs has ravaged communities - particularly communities of color - and we believe it is our industry's moral imperative to help repair the harms caused. We're honored to partner with Equity First Alliance and build reparative justice into our business model.”

The film will premiere at a special screening in Los Angeles on Nov. 12, with a Q&A with Maggie Connors and the filmmakers.

