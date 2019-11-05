Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Exclusive: ValidCare Partners With University Of Kentucky To Study CBD's Efficacy
Javier Hasse , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 05, 2019 3:05pm   Comments
Share:
Exclusive: ValidCare Partners With University Of Kentucky To Study CBD's Efficacy

ValidCare, a Denver-based market intelligence and consumer research platform for the hemp industry, has entered a services agreement with University of Kentucky Research Foundation to advance the research of hemp-derived products.

The agreement will give product companies access to the broad resources of each organization to conduct clinical and/or observational research related to CBD, CBG and CBN-based products and their effects on humans and animals.

ValidCare works with major CBD product companies such as GenCanna, cbdistillery, CBDAmerican Shaman, Elixinol, Mederra and Queen City Hemp to gather data on consumer experiences with their products through its CBD+me™ app. The company also commissions studies on the compound’s efficacy for conditions such as anxiety, chronic pain and insomnia.

Why It Matters

The FDA recently invited the CBD industry to offer safety and efficacy data to support its science-based approach to regulations.

The consumer research and data resulting from the ValidCare-University of Kentucky partnership could impact the FDA’s ruling, and either support or negate product claims surrounding hemp-derived products’ efficacy for certain function uses.

“We’re proud to offer our client partners exclusive access to the University of Kentucky Research Foundation’s world class research facilities and resources,” said Patrick McCarthy, CEO of ValidCare. “From CPG companies to consumers to the FDA, people are clamoring for real-world data on the safety and efficacy of hemp-derived products. Through this new partnership we will be in the position to provide it.”

Don’t miss out on the top cannabis stories of the day. Click here to sign up for our daily insider newsletter.

Photo by Javier Hasse.

Posted-In: CBDCannabis News Education FDA Exclusives Markets General Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Cannabis Movers

Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$8.08
0.1282
+ 1.61%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$19.74
0.1899
+ 0.97%
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$13.23
0.0318
+ 0.24%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$307.42
0.065
+ 0.02%
Acreage Holdings Inc Ordinary Shares (Sub Voting) (ACRZF)
$17.50
+ 0%
see all 211 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!
Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
February 24, 2020 - February 25, 2020
Miami, FL
Cannabis Europa Transatlantic Forum
November 5, 2019
TORONTO, ON
Cannabis Europa Leaders Summit
November 7, 2019
NEW YORK, NY
Evolve Health and Wellness Expo
November 8, 2019 - November 9, 2019
VANCOUVER, BC
Ark-La-Tex Cannabis Business Expo
November 13, 2019 - November 14, 2019
LITTLE ROCK, AR
see all

California Cannabis Brand Flow Kana Launches Podcast Hosted By Jason Silva

California cannabis flower brand, Flow Kana announced Monday that it's launching a podcast series, "Flow Sessions With Jason ... read more

Aphria Obtains License For 1.3M Square Foot Greenhouse, Doubling Canadian Production Capacity

Aphria Inc. (TSX: APHA) (NYSE: APHA) said Monday it has obtained a Health Canada cultivation license for its Aphria Diamond cannabis greenhouse ... read more

Supreme Cannabis Company Hires Former Aphria Sales Exec

The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc. (TSX: FIRE) (OTC: SPRWF) said Monday it has hired Joel Toguri, the former vice president of sales at Aphria Inc (NYSE: ... read more
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

EUR/USD Forecast: Risk-Appetite Boosted By US ISM Non-Manufacturing Index

UPS Drone Unit Makes First Revenue Deliveries For CVS