Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Veritas Farms CBD Products Now Sold In Southeastern Grocers' BI-LO, Winn-Dixie Stores
Javier Hasse , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 05, 2019 12:38pm   Comments
Share:
Veritas Farms CBD Products Now Sold In Southeastern Grocers' BI-LO, Winn-Dixie Stores

Veritas Farms (OTC: VFRM) announced Tuesday that its full spectrum CBD products will now be available for purchase in Southeastern Grocers, Inc., the parent company of BI-LO and Winn-Dixie grocery stores.

Various CBD products including tinctures, capsules, gummies, salves, lotions and pet tinctures will be available for purchase across 152 of Southeastern Grocers, Inc. stores throughout Florida and South Carolina.

“We are excited to grow our chain grocery presence with South Eastern Grocers in their Winn Dixie brand of grocery stores," CEO and co-founder Alexander M. Salgado said in a statement. "As a highly regarded grocery retailer, their entrance into the full spectrum hemp oil category with Veritas Farms further signals the growing significance of the category and Veritas Farms ability to capitalize on chain retail opportunities.

“We look forward to working with and supporting Winn Dixie’s full spectrum hemp oil category.”

Posted-In: BI-LO CBD Southeastern Grocers Winn-DixieCannabis News Markets General

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (VFRM)

These OTC Market-Traded Securities Had The Largest Volume Increases In August
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Cannabis Movers

AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$13.37
0.17
+ 1.29%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$19.80
0.25
+ 1.28%
Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$7.98
0.0335
+ 0.42%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$306.99
-0.3601
- 0.12%
Acreage Holdings Inc Ordinary Shares (Sub Voting) (ACRZF)
$17.50
+ 0%
see all 211 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!
Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
February 24, 2020 - February 25, 2020
Miami, FL
Cannabis Europa Transatlantic Forum
November 5, 2019
TORONTO, ON
Cannabis Europa Leaders Summit
November 7, 2019
NEW YORK, NY
Evolve Health and Wellness Expo
November 8, 2019 - November 9, 2019
VANCOUVER, BC
Ark-La-Tex Cannabis Business Expo
November 13, 2019 - November 14, 2019
LITTLE ROCK, AR
see all

California Cannabis Brand Flow Kana Launches Podcast Hosted By Jason Silva

California cannabis flower brand, Flow Kana announced Monday that it's launching a podcast series, "Flow Sessions With Jason ... read more

Aphria Obtains License For 1.3M Square Foot Greenhouse, Doubling Canadian Production Capacity

Aphria Inc. (TSX: APHA) (NYSE: APHA) said Monday it has obtained a Health Canada cultivation license for its Aphria Diamond cannabis greenhouse ... read more

Supreme Cannabis Company Hires Former Aphria Sales Exec

The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc. (TSX: FIRE) (OTC: SPRWF) said Monday it has hired Joel Toguri, the former vice president of sales at Aphria Inc (NYSE: ... read more
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Turmoil With IMO 2020 Implementation In Oil Markets? OPEC Is A Lot Less Worried

Aimmune CFO On Peanut Allergy Candidate Palforzia: 'There Is A Serious Unmet Need'