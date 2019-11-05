Applications Continue To Roll In For Recreational Marijuana

The state continues to receive applications from businesses seeking to get in on the recreational pot market after it opened Nov. 1.

As of Monday, the state received 43 applications for prequalification and 34 applications for state licenses, up from 34 and 18 on Friday, respectively.

Of the state license applications, 16 are seeking a retailer license (known as provisioning center on the medical side, also once known as a dispensary), 12 are seeking a Class C grower license, three seeking a processor license, and one each for a Class B grower, marijuana event organizer and secure transporter.

Eight have received prequalification so far, up from three on Friday.

While the state is receiving applications and could issue its first licenses rather quickly compared to the medical side, the first retail sales likely won’t be seen until March or April 2020.

Image Sourced from Pixabay