Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Supreme Cannabis Company Hires Former Aphria Sales Exec
Nina Zdinjak , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 05, 2019 11:04am   Comments
Share:
Supreme Cannabis Company Hires Former Aphria Sales Exec

The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc. (TSX: FIRE) (OTC: SPRWF) said Monday it has hired Joel Toguri, the former vice president of sales at Aphria Inc (NYSE: APHA), as its senior vice president of commercial.

The exec's role will be to manage the company’s provincial and retail sales strategies across all brands. He will work on enhancing leading sales strategies and retail growth opportunities, according to The Supreme Cannabis Co. 

Beyond Aphria, Toguri's résumé includes stints at Southern Glazer’s of Canada, MolsonCoors Brewing Co (NYSE: TAP) and Beam Global Spirits & Wine.

“Mr. Toguri's impressive career spans the cannabis, beverage alcohol and apparel industries. He brings over 20 years of regulated industry knowledge and pertinent cannabis distribution expertise to Supreme Cannabis. It is a privilege to welcome a proven and skilled leader to our continuously improving team," Supreme Cannabis CEO Navdeep Dhaliwal said in a statement. 

"From the outset, Mr. Toguri will lead the launch of Blissco's high-quality CBD oils to the Canadian wellness market and continue to build the 7ACRES brand and distribution to cement it as the leading premium flower brand nationally. The company's talented sales team will benefit from Joel's proven leadership abilities and strong industry network across Canada." 

Supreme Cannabis Co. shares were trading 3.36% higher at 53 cents at the time of publication Tuesday. 

Related Links:

Supreme Cannabis Posts 90% Jump In Quarterly Net Revenue

Supreme Cannabis Closes Acquisition Of Blissco Cannabis

Posted-In: Cannabis News Management Markets

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SPRWF + APHA)

Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From November 4, 2019
Aphria Obtains License For 1.3M Square Foot Greenhouse, Doubling Canadian Production Capacity
24 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
The Week In Cannabis: MedMen And Hexo See Big Losses, While Psychedelics And Hemp Thrive
These Are The Nominees For Lift & Co.'s Canadian Cannabis Awards
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From October 29, 2019
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Cannabis Movers

ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$19.70
0.15
+ 0.77%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$307.00
-0.35
- 0.11%
Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$7.94
-0.0067
- 0.08%
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$13.20
+ 0%
Acreage Holdings Inc Ordinary Shares (Sub Voting) (ACRZF)
$17.50
+ 0%
see all 211 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!
Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
February 24, 2020 - February 25, 2020
Miami, FL
Cannabis Europa Transatlantic Forum
November 5, 2019
TORONTO, ON
Cannabis Europa Leaders Summit
November 7, 2019
NEW YORK, NY
Evolve Health and Wellness Expo
November 8, 2019 - November 9, 2019
VANCOUVER, BC
Ark-La-Tex Cannabis Business Expo
November 13, 2019 - November 14, 2019
LITTLE ROCK, AR
see all

Aphria Obtains License For 1.3M Square Foot Greenhouse, Doubling Canadian Production Capacity

Aphria Inc. (TSX: APHA) (NYSE: APHA) said Monday it has obtained a Health Canada cultivation license for its Aphria Diamond cannabis greenhouse ... read more

How To Tell If Your Vape Cartridge Is Safe And Not Counterfeit (Updated)

By WeedMaps News' Tyler Koslow, provided exclusively to Benzinga Cannabis. This article was originally published on Weedmaps News in May 2019 before it ... read more

New Cannabis Products: Tablets, Smart Storage, Holiday Kits, Softgels, Pre-Rolls, A Child-Resistant Vape

As the cannabis market expands, it's hard to keep track of the many products that launch every week. Benzinga put together a short list of some of the ... read more
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday

Mylan Q3 Non-GAAP EPS Beats Street Estimate; Drugmaker Narrows Guidance Range