Cannabis Countdown: Top 10 Marijuana Industry News Stories of the Week

Welcome to the Cannabis Countdown. In this week’s rendition, we’ll recap and countdown the top 10 marijuana industry news stories for the week of October 28th – November 3rd, 2019.

10. VIDEO: Capital 10X Interview with Red White & Bloom CEO Brad Rogers

RWB Has Raised Over $100 Million Privately and Has Plans to Go Public Soon

Brad Rogers, CEO of ‘Super-State Operator’ Red White & Bloom (CSE: RWB – IPO Soon) discusses RWB’s massive Illinois CBD cultivation facility, as well as the company’s future plans with Evan Veryard of Capital 10x at the recent Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in Chicago.

9. Medical Marijuana is Finally Legal in Ireland

And Insurance Covers It, Too

Another nation joins the global green rush! Ireland residents suffering from cancer, multiple sclerosis, and epilepsy can soon treat their ailments with legal cannabis.

8. 3 Time Super Bowl Champ Rob Gronkowski Teams Up With Abacus Health to Promote CBDMEDIC

Gronkowski Ready to ‘Gronk Spike’ CBD Market With New CBDMEDIC Business Deal

Former New England Patriot and 3 time Super Bowl champ Rob Gronkowski is taking his talents to the CBD industry following his retirement from the National Football League (NFL) last year.

7. 5 Big Surprises That Rocked the Cannabis Industry This Year

The Past Year Has Been a Hectic One for Cannabis Stocks, Particularly in Canada

Let’s look at five of the biggest surprises that have weighed on the industry since legalization took effect in Canada.

6. Cannabis Council Urges Ontario to Ramp Up Number of Adult-Use Stores, Citing ‘Ample’ Marijuana Supplies

Ford’s Government Blames Slow Rollout of Stores on a Shortage of Adult-Use Products

“There simply is no longer a shortage,” according to the Cannabis Council of Canada.

Canada’s largest cannabis companies are urging Ontario Premier Doug Ford to significantly increase the number of recreational marijuana stores, noting that the province’s retail footprint is “severely challenging” their ability to invest in the new industry.

5. CDC Announces Vape-Related Illnesses Appear to be Declining

It Appears the Mysterious Vaping-Related Illness Sweeping the U.S. Has Started to Slow Down

On Friday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced that the casualty rate for the as-yet-unexplained health condition is “levelling off or even declining.”

4. Forget Canada, Cannabis 2.0 is Really the Birth of the U.S. Market

Is a Diverse Canadian Market Really Cannabis 2.0? Or is it the Enormous Opportunity South of the Border?

Canadian derivative plays all face headwinds and yet they trade for heavy multiples, as shown by the comparison charts below. These prices are not justified until the true prize in the North American market comes into play–and that is the United States.

3. Pot Retail Investors Remain Bullish in Midst of Bear Market

Pot Stocks Are in the Doldrums But Affluent Investors are Upbeat New Survey Finds

“I often compare this from a cyclical development perspective to the internet revolution, so you have a 1.0 and a 2.0 cycle,” said Sturges Karban, chief executive officer of ManifestSeven, formerly known as MJIC Inc. “When I look at where the market is right now, this to me has all the indications of the beginning of a true sustainable hockey stick.”

2. Senate Approves Bill Protecting Medical Marijuana States From Federal Intervention

The Bill, Which Also Included New Hemp and CBD-Related Language Passed in an 84 to 9 Vote

The Senate approved spending legislation on Thursday that extends a provision protecting medical marijuana states from federal interference—but the question remains as to whether a House-passed version with broader protections for all state cannabis programs could still be adopted in the final bill that’s sent to President Trump‘s desk.

1. New USDA Interim Hemp Rules Remove Uncertainty Surrounding Flourishing Industry

Hemp Lovers Across the United States Rejoice, Full Details on the USDA’s New Interim Hemp Rules

On October 29, 2019, the USDA released its draft rules for hemp in the U.S. and they’ve been a long time coming. In the influential 2018 U.S. Farm Bill, hemp and its derivatives were federally legalized. Since then, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has been working to finalize the details of the revamped regulations surrounding hemp production and manufacturing.

