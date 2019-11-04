Market Overview

US Cannabis Cultivation Output
New Frontier Data  
November 04, 2019 8:46am   Comments
US Cannabis Cultivation Output

Without including hemp, the estimated 2019 total of cultivated cannabis in the U.S. (both illicit and legal) is 29.9 million pounds.

The total share of that in the legal market is 5.2 million pounds (17.4%). At 17.3 million pounds, California's makes up 57.9% of total U.S. cannabis cultivation. The top five cannabis-producing states are, in order, California, Oregon,  Washington, Colorado, and Florida.

The post U.S. Cannabis Cultivation Output appeared first on New Frontier Data.

The preceding article is from one of our external contributors. It does not represent the opinion of Benzinga and has not been edited.

Image Sourced from Pixabay

Posted-In: cannabis industry New Frontier DataCannabis Markets

Originally posted here...

 

