US Cannabis Cultivation Output

Without including hemp, the estimated 2019 total of cultivated cannabis in the U.S. (both illicit and legal) is 29.9 million pounds.

The total share of that in the legal market is 5.2 million pounds (17.4%). At 17.3 million pounds, California's makes up 57.9% of total U.S. cannabis cultivation. The top five cannabis-producing states are, in order, California, Oregon, Washington, Colorado, and Florida.

