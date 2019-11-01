Market Overview

TruBrain Launches CBD Products, Crowdfunded Series A Round
Javier Hasse , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 01, 2019 2:40pm   Comments
TruBrain Launches CBD Products, Crowdfunded Series A Round

Santa Monica-based nootropics producer TruBrain is expanding into the CBD marketplace with a new product that combines its patent-pending smart drug formula with the increasingly popular hemp extract.

To help finance this expansion, the company launched a crowdfunding campaign that offers an ownership stake in the business to everyday investors. The goal of the campaign, which is hosted on the StartEngine platform, is to raise $1 million in new capital.

Trubrain previously raised $1.6 million from venture capital firms and angel investors, and reached profitability earlier this year, surpassing $12 million in lifetime sales of its cognitive enhancement products.

“Our mission is to help people do their best thinking - that’s why we are excited about CBD," founder and CEO Chris Thompson told Benzinga. "Our preliminary research has shown that CBD has a unique ability to block stress and anxiety, paving the way for TruBrain nootropics to deliver the most dramatic outcomes of mental endurance and break through procrastination.”

Posted-In: TruBrainCannabis Financing Markets

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

