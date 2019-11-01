New Frontier Data Launches Data Marketplace During Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference

Following an exclusive announcement at the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in Chicago, New Frontier Data officially launched of the Equio Data Markeplace.

The marketplace provides Equio subscribers with the ability to view and download its reports’ underlying data sets. The platform’s available data addresses hundreds of variables pertinent to cannabis consumers, wholesale and retail sales, private and public investments, as well as market trends, dynamics, growth and key driving forces.

“Data democratization is necessary in the fast-moving and expanding global cannabis market,” said Giadha Aguirre de Carcer, New Frontier Data CEO and founder. "New Frontier Data has been producing research and analysis based on the millions of data points we collect worldwide and on our proprietary market models, and it is time to share access with other researchers and analysts looking to contribute to a better understanding of this still complex space... this is an opportunity to further refine our offerings to deliver clear data and trusted market predictions.”

