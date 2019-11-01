The Medical Cannabis Community Launches New Website With News, Business Directory, Events Calendar

After acquiring the needed capital to remodel its online portal, The Medical Cannabis Community launched a brand new website.

Through strategic partnerships, TMCC provides visitors and members with up-to-date multi-media cannabis news, a business directory, an event calendar and resources to connect with cannabis related brands or services.

“With the new platform, our vibrant community of thousands of members will be able to stay apprised of the most current cannabis-related information, and support others through their journey of rediscovering cannabis.” said Abraham Villegas, founder and operator of The Medical Cannabis Community. “We are very fortunate that our contributors consist not only of educated cannabis advocates but medical professionals and industry experts as well.”

To learn more about The Medical Cannabis Community, visit https://themedicalcannabiscommunity.org/