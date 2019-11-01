Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

The Medical Cannabis Community Launches New Website With News, Business Directory, Events Calendar
Javier Hasse , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 01, 2019 1:01pm   Comments
Share:
The Medical Cannabis Community Launches New Website With News, Business Directory, Events Calendar

After acquiring the needed capital to remodel its online portal, The Medical Cannabis Community launched a brand new website.

Through strategic partnerships, TMCC provides visitors and members with up-to-date multi-media cannabis news, a business directory, an event calendar and resources to connect with cannabis related brands or services.

“With the new platform, our vibrant community of thousands of members will be able to stay apprised of the most current cannabis-related information, and support others through their journey of rediscovering cannabis.” said Abraham Villegas, founder and operator of The Medical Cannabis Community. “We are very fortunate that our contributors consist not only of educated cannabis advocates but medical professionals and industry experts as well.”

To learn more about The Medical Cannabis Community, visit https://themedicalcannabiscommunity.org/

Posted-In: The Medical Cannabis CommunityCannabis Markets

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Cannabis Movers

Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$8.03
0.1262
+ 1.6%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$19.57
0.2292
+ 1.19%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$305.54
2.21
+ 0.73%
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$13.27
0.06
+ 0.45%
Acreage Holdings Inc Ordinary Shares (Sub Voting) (ACRZF)
$17.50
+ 0%
see all 211 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!
Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
February 24, 2020 - February 25, 2020
Miami, FL
Cannafest
November 1, 2019 - November 3, 2019
Letnany, Prague
Cannafest
November 1, 2019 - November 3, 2019
LETNANY, PRAGUE
Cannabis Europa Transatlantic Forum
November 5, 2019
TORONTO, ON
Cannabis Europa Leaders Summit
November 7, 2019
NEW YORK, NY
see all

CBD Companies Failing On Compliance, Disclosure And Product Safety, New Report Finds

Consumer interest in CBD products is on a rapid rise, as many turn to relatively new hemp products with little-to-no THC (a psychotropic compound found in ... read more

MedMen Falls 15% As Net Loss More Than Doubles

MedMen Enterprises Inc. (CSE: MMEN) (OTC: MMNFF) reported fourth-quarter revenue of $42 million on Monday, up by 104% year-over-year, and record full-year ... read more

Cannabis Company Yield Growth Reports 355% Year-Over-Year Revenue Increase, Zero Debt

Cannabis company The Yield Growth Corp. (CSE: BOSS) (OTC: BOSQF) posted record third-quarter revenue Tuesday of $1.9 million, up 61% from $1.2 ... read more
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

New Frontier Data Launches Data Marketplace During Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference

Bulls And Bud Of The Week: How To Get A Piece Of The Mexico Cannabis Market And Fast-Acting Edibles With Sunderstorm