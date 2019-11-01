These Are The Nominees For Lift & Co.'s Canadian Cannabis Awards

The Canadian Cannabis Awards, presented by Lift & Co. (TSX: LIFT) (OTC: LFCOF), are a celebration of the top people, products and companies in the cannabis industry.

The top people, brands and organizations of the year are determined by a panel of expert judges, and top products of the year are chosen by consumers. Product reviews and purchase receipts submitted to Lift.co validate voters as consumers of the products they choose, ensuring objectivity and fairness in voting.

This week, the company released its short list for 2019 nominees.

"Lift & Co. is a trusted platform for brands and consumers to access cannabis information through cannabis reviews, consumers insights data and education," Lift & Co.'s CEO Matei Olaru told Benzinga. "With the CCAs, Lift.co gives consumers a powerful voice to vote for the products they've loved through the year based on their submitted reviews and purchase receipts and, the industry a chance to be recognized by their peers and supporters. A CCAs win is a key achievement and demonstrates how brands have resonated with consumers, providing an invaluable point of differentiation in an increasingly competitive growing marketplace."

The 2019 CCAs shortlisted nominees in the people and retailer categories include:

Entrepreneur of the Year

● Darren Bodnar, Spiritleaf

● Angela Marks, B.C. Trimmers

● Pat McCutcheon & Keith Strachan, MediPharm Labs (OTC: MEDIF)

● Drummond Munro, Superette

● Joshua Vera, Elevate

Womxn in Weed-Trailblazer

● Sony Gokhale, The Supreme Cannabis Company (OTC: SPRWF)

● Mimi Lam, Superette

● Angela Marks, B.C. Trimmers

● Rebecca Phillips, 7ACRES

● Trang Trinh, TREC Brands Inc.

● Jo Vos, Leafly

Top Budtender

● Jessica Cadney, Hobo, Ottawa

● Liam English, Fire & Flower Ottawa

● Ellen McKay, Superette, Ottawa

● Mona Pinette, Spiritleaf, Calgary

● Jordan Prentice, NOVA Cannabis Off Whyte, Edmonton

Top Master Grower

● Kevin Anderson, Broken Coast Cannabis Ltd.

● John Barnet, Aurora Cannabis (NYSE: ACB)

● Leo Benne, Zenabis Global Inc (OTC: ZBISF)

● Melanie Carruthers, 7ACRES

● Liam McKenzie, Experion Biotechnologies Inc.

Top Retail Store - Single Location

● Ameri—20 Cumberland, Toronto, Ontario

● Elevate—14454 -118 St. NW, Edmonton, Alberta

● Hobo Recreational Cannabis Store—4296 Main St., Vancouver, British Columbia

● Kiaro—1316 Kingsway, Vancouver, British Columbia

● NOVA Cannabis Off Whyte—8015-104 ST. NW, Edmonton, Alberta

● Superette—1306 Wellington St., Ottawa, Ontario

Startup of the Year

● ND Supplies Inc.

● OGEN Bloom Cultivation

● Quality Green Inc.

● Superette

● TREC Brands Inc.