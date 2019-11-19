Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

A Snapshot Of America's Medical Marijuana Markets: Pennsylvania
Andrew Ward , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 19, 2019 11:30am   Comments
Share:
A Snapshot Of America's Medical Marijuana Markets: Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania's medical cannabis marketplace became operational in February 2018. Since then, the state's enrollment and access have grown at a substantial rate.

Data provided in the Pennsylvania Department of Health's first-year report revealed that 116,000 Pennsylvanians registered in the inaugural year. The number was reached as the state significantly expanded the qualifying conditions for medical marijuana.

Pennsylvania was the first state to approve autism as a qualifying condition.

In that time, 600,000 sales were processed that totaled $132 million. Tax revenue from growers and processors totaled $2 million.

The success of the market also resulted in the creation of 4,000 jobs, according to Leafly.

Attorney: Medical Program 'Rolling Out On A Logical Basis'

Pennsylvania's Department of Health has done a good job to date, save for a few areas, said Dr. Joseph Morgan, a medical expert for Green Flower Media.

The professor of cannabis education at Philadelphia's University of the Sciences believes the state Department of Health has done a good job to date, save for a few areas.

"The online application process is not smooth, and it's hard to get timely human help from the state," said Morgan, who is a professor of cannabis education at Philadelphia's University of the Sciences and a medical advisor to Parea BioSciences.

Pennsylvania is one of the better designed medical markets in the country, said attorney Lauren Rudick of New York-based Hiller PC.

The state expanded the products available to include dry cannabis flower in the summer of 2018, and logical expansions have been made to the list of qualifying conditions and the level of competition in the market, Rudick said.

"I would always like to see more competition in terms of the number of authorized cultivators and dispensary owners," she said. "But at the same time, it seems to be rolling out on a logical basis [and] responsive to patient demand, which is always great to see."

The state experienced a medical marijuana drought in September 2019.

Governor Backs Recreational Legislation

The success of the Pennsylvania market and public demand have pushed the adult-use discussion in the state further ahead.

Gov. Tom Wolf voiced his support for the move in September.

"We now know the majority of Pennsylvanians are in favor of legalization, and that includes me," he said at a news conference.

In early October, lawmakers introduced a recreational bill calling for state-run dispensaries to be operated by Pennsylvania's Liquor Control Board.

Bridget Hill-Zayat, an attorney at Hoban Law, said the state could be in a prime position to benefit from legalization.

Pennsylvania is in a perfect position to eat New Jersey and Maryland's lunch," she said.

"With adult-use stymied in both states, Pennsylvania could get a head start, collecting significant sales and excise tax for months and maybe years."

Hiller PC's Rudick said she's hearing mixed messages on the chances of recreational legislation passing anytime soon.

"Some people are very optimistic about it, and others say not a chance."

Regardless of its recreational future, Pennsylvania's medical cannabis market appears to be on an upward trajectory.

Related Links:

Pennsylvania Sen. Daylin Leach Talks Marijuana Legalization: Prohibition Is A Cruel, Heartless Policy

States Push To Expand Cannabis Access: Will The Market Follow?

Posted-In: Leafly medical marijuanaCannabis Health Care Exclusives Markets Interview General Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Cannabis Movers

Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$6.60
0.2035
+ 3.18%
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$12.01
0.3102
+ 2.65%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$16.46
0.4138
+ 2.58%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$311.81
-0.17
- 0.05%
Acreage Holdings Inc Ordinary Shares (Sub Voting) (ACRZF)
$17.50
+ 0%
see all 211 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!
Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
February 24, 2020 - February 25, 2020
Miami, FL
The Cannabis Consumer & Business Expo
November 22, 2019 - November 24, 2019
TORONTO, ON
Cannabis & Hemp Expo
November 23, 2019 - November 24, 2019
OTTAWA, ON
CannaTech Cape Town
November 24, 2019 - November 26, 2019
CAPE TOWN, ZA
CBD Expo Tour West
December 5, 2019 - December 6, 2019
SAN DIEGO, CA
see all

Hexo Reported Unlicensed Cannabis, Schedules It For Destruction

Hexo Corp (TSX:HEXO) (NYSE: HEXO) said Friday that it decided to respond to false information that has been circling around regarding the licensing at its ... read more

Mainstream Payroll Providers Are Dropping Cannabis Businesses: Who's To Blame?

A troubling trend is emerging in the world of cannabis: established payroll and HR companies are suddenly dropping clients in the space, including many who ... read more

Aphria Announces New Board Of Directors, Executive Appointments

By J Rodrigo Safdiye Aphria Inc (NYSE: APHA) announced all seven candidates listed in its management information circular were elected as directors at the ... read more
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Today's Pickup: Ferrero Turns To FourKites To Track Shipments